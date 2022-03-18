No One Will Realize These Crocs Sandals Are Even Crocs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone has an opinion on Crocs. It’s a bit of a polarizing footwear brand. Some people can’t get enough of the classic clogs, while others groaned to see them becoming a hot fashion trend again in 2021. When we picture Crocs, we all picture that same shoe with the holes in the upper and the strap in back. But that’s not all the brand makes!

If there’s one thing we can all agree on when it comes to Crocs, it’s that they’re super comfortable, making them a shoe of choice for sight-seeing vacations, jobs that require a lot of standing and more. So what if you’re not a fan of that classic Crocs look but still want a piece of that comfort? Or what if you simply just want more Crocs comfort in your life? It’s time for Us to introduce you to the Kadee II sandals!

Get the Crocs Kadee II Sandals now starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Kadee II sandals are where “cute meets comfortable.” They’re backless, slip-on sandals with three soft, flexible straps crossing over the toes and vamp in a Z-strap pattern, the center one at an angle. There’s a very subtle Crocs logo on the top strap, but it blends into the design, so most people would be very surprised to learn that these came from the brand!

These shoes have everything everyone would appreciate about Crocs, including the lightweight foam cushioning that’s flexible and soft yet supportive under your feet. They’re water-friendly too, making these sandals great for the pool, a waterpark or perhaps a beach vacation!

Get the Crocs Kadee II Sandals now starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

These sandals come in so many chic and fun color options. There are over 20 to choose from! Go for a black or white solid, or maybe try a glittery black instead. You could also opt for pops like aqua blue or orchid purple. There are also gorgeous tie-dye and ombré options, as well as adorable patterns, including flowers, leopard print and cherries!

If you’re between sizes, Crocs recommends sizing up for these shoes. As with most slides, sizing up is usually the way to go, but check the size chart on Amazon if you’re not sure!

Get the Crocs Kadee II Sandals now starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Explore even more footwear options from Crocs here and shop other sandals at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other ways to elevate your shoe rack? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!