Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to seasonal style, there’s something special about seeing our favorite celebs and influencers rocking skirts during the fall. Whether you’re fresh off of a heatwave like those of Us on the West Coast or are enjoying cool, sunny days in NYC or DC, there’s a chic fall skirt for you to rock this autumn. With that in mind, you rounded up 16 fun fall skirts that will instantly elevate any ensemble you put together.

Related: Recreate This $200 Shirt Trend Starting at Just $10 Tie-front blouses have been a hit with shoppers, courtesy of trendy Scandinavian influencers and designer brands, like Ganni. The whimsical trend picked up steam earlier this spring and it’s still a go-to pick for shoppers now that fall is approaching. The original front-tie blouse comes with a $235 price tag. If you want to channel […]

The best thing about wearing skirts in the fall is that they go with almost anything you can imagine. Wool mini skirts look chic with lightweight turtlenecks and knee-high boots with chunky heels. You can snag an office-siren-inspired pencil skirt for those in-office days. We’re still not over pairing silky maxi skirts with thin trainers like the Adidas Samba. No matter how your style preference, you’ll be dressed to impress after checking out the best fall skirts to snag now!

Fall Mini Skirts

1. Winning Fabric: Suede and corduroy are two of our favorite fall fabrics, but wool is in the running for a three-way tie. This bestselling plaid mini has the coziest fabric and a preppy-style print!

2. Optical Illusion: This bestselling mini looks like an ordinary skirt, but it’s actually a ‘skort’ with undie conceal shorts attached!

3. Buttoned Up: Of course, we had to include a corduroy option. This butter-soft mini has a unique button-down detail!

4. All About Athleticwear: The weather is getting a little chilly so most pickleball and tennis enthusiasts have to take their workouts indoors. This two-pack tennis skirt set is an ideal option!

5. Sassy Skater: This fun skater-style mini looks just like a sportswear-style tennis skirt but it’s made of thicker fabric for a more casual look!

Fall Midi Skirts

6. Curve-Loving Fabric: There’s nothing like waist-cinching, body-hugging fabric. This stretchy midi is ultra-flattering and slimming!

7. Flowy Florals: Not ready to part ways with airy pieces? This flowy midi has chiffon-like fabric and dreamy flowers placed throughout!

8. Wild One: There’s no denying it. Animal print is all the rage. This leopard print midi tackles the viral trend. Best of all? It comes with pockets!

9. Dark Boho: This midi skirt has a gradient-like effect with dreamy brown hues and features a Boho-inspired Paisley print for a unique contrast!

10. Denim Dreams: We don’t make the rules, but you can never go wrong with quality denim. This dressy midi has chic pleats and gold buttons!

11. Office-Approved: You’ll want to wear this cute and casual midi the next time you’re working in the office. It comes in an autumn-friendly green shade that we adore!

Fall Maxi Skirts

12. Tried ‘n True: This all-black maxi skirt is a Boho staple!

13. Tied Down: This floral print number comes with a waist-cinching belt attachment!

14. Perfectly Preppy: Preppy, collegiate style is notorious in the fall. This plaid skirt fits the bill. Plus, it has cozy warm fabric that will keep you warm!

15. Co-Ord Cutie: You’ll be able to build endless outfits around this body-hugging two-piece crop shirt and maxi skirt set!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Last but Not Least: Serve effortlessly chic vibes in this wool maxi skirt. Subtle pleats add a sophisticated touch!