Tie-front blouses have been a hit with shoppers, courtesy of trendy Scandinavian influencers and designer brands, like Ganni. The whimsical trend picked up steam earlier this spring and it’s still a go-to pick for shoppers now that fall is approaching. The original front-tie blouse comes with a $235 price tag. If you want to channel the style without coughing up the big bucks, we’ve got you covered.

As to be expected, Amazon has a surplus of lookalikes. From short-sleeve versions to oversized options, there’s many ways to channel the look. Not only does it come in different styles, but shoppers can snag these blouses in different colors and prints. Best of all? You can snag them starting at just $10! We’ve compiled a roundup of front-tie blouses that look just like the designer style that’s still making waves across social media.

1. Budget-Friendly Find: You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to rock this style. This blue and white gingham-style blouse is super affordable. Best of all? It comes with chic accents like puff sleeves — $10!

2. Wild Side: Animal print is trending this fall. Take a walk on the wild side with this leopard print option — originally $15, now just $13!

3. Baby Doll Blues: This powdery blue blouse is a flirty, feminine pick. Along with puff sleeves, it has ruffles along the hem — originally $30, now just $15!

4. Reverse: You’ll get to so much wear out of this reversible option. You can rock the trendy tie-front style to the front or let it show a little skin where you wear it to the back — originally $30, now just $15!

5. Gorgeous Stripes: There’s no denying it. You’ll want to be seen in this striped green and white top — originally $20, now just $17!

6. Sleeveless Style: This sleeveless shirt is an ideal option for shoppers who get a little sweaty. You won’t have to worry about pesky underarm stains when wearing this all-black top — $25!

7. Cropped Sleeves: Fashionistas who love to cover your arms, this one tie-front shirt is for you. It comes with 3/4 sleeves so you can conceal the top of your arms — $25!

8. Pretty Pleats: Want to rock a unique take on the tie-front trend? Opt for this sleeveless piece. It has ruffle details placed throughout — originally $30, now just $25!

9. Year-Round Pick: No matter the weather, you can’t go wrong with a white blouse. This crisp option looks just like the original designer find — originally $27, now just $24!

10. Celeb Style: Taylor Swift is one of many celebs to jump on the gingham trend. This long-sleeve blouse tackles both trends at once — originally $27, now just $24!

11. No Sleeves, No Problem: If you prefer a classic white style without sleeves, add this chic top to your cart ASAP — $25!

12. Floral Dreams: This puff-sleeve top adds a floral touch to the breakout trend — $27!

13. Coquette Cutie: There’s no denying that delicately placed ties deliver coquette-level romance. This oversized blouse adds a dreamy nod with hearts stitched on the elbow and front pockets — $27!