Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Who’s ready for Thanksgiving? We know we’re definitely ready for the meal (and the leftovers), but let’s talk clothes for a second. What are you wearing to celebrate the holiday?
We have a few priorities for our Thanksgiving fashion. We need something comfortable and not too tight — and we need it to be on theme! Even better if it’s funny. Our top and sweatshirt picks below are practically guaranteed to lead to some serious belly laughs at your Thanksgiving dinner. All are on Amazon!
“Feed Me Pie And Tell Me I’m Pretty”
Yes, this sweatshirt is funny… but also, we mean it. Enjoying pie and compliments? The perfect Thanksgiving!
“I Came in Like a Butterball”
Fans of Miley Cyrus won’t be able to resist this hilarious tee!
“You Want a Piece of Me?”
This one goes out to the feisty babes who love a little pun!
“Talk Turkey to Me”
Wink, wink!
“Leftovers Are for Quitters”
For some of us, Thanksgiving is a serious mission!
“Turkey, Gravy, Beans and Rolls, Let Me See That Casserole”
We’re dancing just reading the text on this tee!
Pumpkin Pie Pac-Man-Inspired Tee
If you’ve ever played a Pac-Man game at an arcade or at home, you need this top!
“Let’s Get Basted”
Let the party begin!
“I’m a Side Chick”
A little play on words for those who prefer the stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, etc.!
“Thanksgiving With My Gnomies”
The perfect sweatshirt for a Friendsgiving dinner!
“Ain’t No Lie Baby Pie, Pie, Pie”
An adorable vintage design paired with an *NSYNC reference? Obsessed!
“Zero Plucks Given”
This sassy sweatshirt is going to have people doing double-takes!
“Best Leg Day Ever”
Never skip leg day — especially on Thanksgiving!
