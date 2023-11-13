Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who’s ready for Thanksgiving? We know we’re definitely ready for the meal (and the leftovers), but let’s talk clothes for a second. What are you wearing to celebrate the holiday?

We have a few priorities for our Thanksgiving fashion. We need something comfortable and not too tight — and we need it to be on theme! Even better if it’s funny. Our top and sweatshirt picks below are practically guaranteed to lead to some serious belly laughs at your Thanksgiving dinner. All are on Amazon!

“Feed Me Pie And Tell Me I’m Pretty”

Yes, this sweatshirt is funny… but also, we mean it. Enjoying pie and compliments? The perfect Thanksgiving!

$30.00 See it!

“I Came in Like a Butterball”

Fans of Miley Cyrus won’t be able to resist this hilarious tee!

$20.00 See it!

“You Want a Piece of Me?”

This one goes out to the feisty babes who love a little pun!

$27.00 See it!

Related: 15 Flowy Dresses That Are Perfect to Wear to Thanksgiving Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. In my opinion, Thanksgiving is the most difficult holiday to dress for. You need to wear something comfy and cute — sweatpants won’t just cut it and restrictive clothing (like jeans) always results in discomfort. The solution? Flowy […]

“Talk Turkey to Me”

Wink, wink!

$17.00 See it!

“Leftovers Are for Quitters”

For some of us, Thanksgiving is a serious mission!

$33.00 See it!

“Turkey, Gravy, Beans and Rolls, Let Me See That Casserole”

We’re dancing just reading the text on this tee!

$15.00 See it!

Pumpkin Pie Pac-Man-Inspired Tee

If you’ve ever played a Pac-Man game at an arcade or at home, you need this top!

$18.00 See it!

“Let’s Get Basted”

Let the party begin!

$33.00 See it!

Related: Hannah Ann Sluss Shares Her Top Picks for Thanksgiving Decor, Food and Fashion Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Hannah Ann Sluss is the queen of holiday decor, food and fashion. She’s basically Martha Stewart meets Charlotte York from Sex and the City. Hostess with the mostess vibes! With Thanksgiving just weeks away, the Bachelor alum is helping Us get […]

“I’m a Side Chick”

A little play on words for those who prefer the stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, etc.!

$16.00 See it!

“Thanksgiving With My Gnomies”

The perfect sweatshirt for a Friendsgiving dinner!

$32.00 See it!

“Ain’t No Lie Baby Pie, Pie, Pie”

An adorable vintage design paired with an *NSYNC reference? Obsessed!

$20.00 See it!

Related: The Absolute Best Holiday Gifts for Women, According to Women Coming up with new holiday gift ideas every year can be hard — but we’re here to help! We’ve curated an in-depth list of the best holiday gifts for women this year, covering all types of ladies. Beauty lover? Fashionista? Gym buff? Cozy queen? We’ve got you. Scroll below to see our collection of the […]

“Zero Plucks Given”

This sassy sweatshirt is going to have people doing double-takes!

$30.00 See it!

“Best Leg Day Ever”

Never skip leg day — especially on Thanksgiving!

Looking for something else? Explore more Thanksgiving tops here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us