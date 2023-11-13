Your account
13 of the Funniest Thanksgiving Tees and Sweatshirts for Women

By
amazon-funny-thanksgiving-tops
Amazon

Who’s ready for Thanksgiving? We know we’re definitely ready for the meal (and the leftovers), but let’s talk clothes for a second. What are you wearing to celebrate the holiday?

We have a few priorities for our Thanksgiving fashion. We need something comfortable and not too tight — and we need it to be on theme! Even better if it’s funny. Our top and sweatshirt picks below are practically guaranteed to lead to some serious belly laughs at your Thanksgiving dinner. All are on Amazon!

“Feed Me Pie And Tell Me I’m Pretty”

amazon-funny-thanksgiving-tops-feed-me
Amazon

Yes, this sweatshirt is funny… but also, we mean it. Enjoying pie and compliments? The perfect Thanksgiving!

$30.00
“I Came in Like a Butterball”

amazon-funny-thanksgiving-tops-butterball
Amazon

Fans of Miley Cyrus won’t be able to resist this hilarious tee!

$20.00
“You Want a Piece of Me?”

amazon-funny-thanksgiving-tops-piece-of-me
Amazon

This one goes out to the feisty babes who love a little pun!

$27.00
PrettyGarden dress from Amazon

“Talk Turkey to Me”

amazon-funny-thanksgiving-tops-talk-turkey
Amazon

Wink, wink!

$17.00
“Leftovers Are for Quitters”

amazon-funny-thanksgiving-tops-leftovers
Amazon

For some of us, Thanksgiving is a serious mission!

$33.00
“Turkey, Gravy, Beans and Rolls, Let Me See That Casserole”

amazon-funny-thanksgiving-tops-let-me-see-that-casserole
Amazon

We’re dancing just reading the text on this tee!

$15.00
Pumpkin Pie Pac-Man-Inspired Tee

amazon-funny-thanksgiving-tops-pacman
Amazon

If you’ve ever played a Pac-Man game at an arcade or at home, you need this top!

$18.00
“Let’s Get Basted”

amazon-funny-thanksgiving-tops-basted
Amazon

Let the party begin!

$33.00
“I’m a Side Chick”

amazon-funny-thanksgiving-tops-side-chick
Amazon

A little play on words for those who prefer the stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, etc.!

$16.00
“Thanksgiving With My Gnomies”

amazon-funny-thanksgiving-tops-gnomies
Amazon

The perfect sweatshirt for a Friendsgiving dinner!

$32.00
“Ain’t No Lie Baby Pie, Pie, Pie”

amazon-funny-thanksgiving-tops-aint-no-lie
Amazon

An adorable vintage design paired with an *NSYNC reference? Obsessed!

$20.00
“Zero Plucks Given”

amazon-funny-thanksgiving-tops-zero-plucks
Amazon

This sassy sweatshirt is going to have people doing double-takes!

$30.00
“Best Leg Day Ever”

amazon-funny-thanksgiving-tops-best-leg-day
Amazon

Never skip leg day — especially on Thanksgiving!

Looking for something else? Explore more Thanksgiving tops here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

