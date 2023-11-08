Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hannah Ann Sluss is the queen of holiday decor, food and fashion. She’s basically Martha Stewart meets Charlotte York from Sex and the City. Hostess with the mostess vibes! With Thanksgiving just weeks away, the Bachelor alum is helping Us get our homes ready for a festive feast.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays because it’s a day dedicated to reflect on all the blessings we have to be thankful for,” Hannah Ann exclusively told Us Weekly. “Our day is usually centered around football, either going to [fiancé Jake Funk‘s] game or traveling for it!”

Below are Hannah Ann’s top 10 picks for Thanksgiving, from cozy sweater sets to silverware sets. We’re thankful for these recommendations!

Thanksgiving Quote Napkins

“Share smiles and giggles with your guests during your Thanksgiving gathering with these humorous cotton napkins served with your Thanksgiving feast or cocktail time! It’s a great way to add to the good times around the holiday.”

$25.00 See It!

Do You Really Know Your Family? Game

“Games are always a fun way to gather all family members around the kitchen table after feasting on your Thanksgiving dinner. This game appeals to all ages and test your knowledge on how well you know the people you call FAMILY.”

$25.00 See It!

Thanksgiving Disposable Containers

“Don’t forget to prepare for the leftovers of Thanksgiving dinner with these take home disposable containers. Each guest can leave with their favorite main or side dish to enjoy for the next day.”

$18.00 See It!

Fall-Shaped Presser Pocket Pieces for Thanksgiving

“These easy-to-use presser pockets giving that extra touch to any mini pie, biscuit, or pastry for your Thanksgiving spread! It also adds to your Thanksgiving decor.”

$15.00 See It!

Ninja 14-Piece Premium Knife Set

“Ninja knives set is a must-have for any successful Thanksgiving turkey. It ensures the perfect portion for all your Thanksgiving dishes.”

Yummly Smart Thermometer

“Treat yourself to a stress-free holiday by using the Yummly to ensure your Thanksgiving meals turn out perfectly. I insert the thermometer into my dish and the Yummly helps to determine the exact cooking time!”

Gold Disposable Silverware & Plastic Plates

“Make it a no-wash-dishes Thanksgiving by using disposable plates and silverware! This way you can spend time with the ones you love instead of cleaning up after everyone.”

Gobble Baseball Hat

“This Gobble baseball hat is an easy solution to throw on for those busy days of preparation for Thanksgiving!”

$18.00 See It!

Two-Piece Sweater Set

“This comfy sweater set works can be dressed up for your Thanksgiving event or dressed down after the big dinner.”

Was $53 You Save 6% On Sale: $50 See It!

Orange Pajama Set

“After a fun filled day with family and food, cozy pjs is the only way to end the day!”

