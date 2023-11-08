Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Hannah Ann Sluss is the queen of holiday decor, food and fashion. She’s basically Martha Stewart meets Charlotte York from Sex and the City. Hostess with the mostess vibes! With Thanksgiving just weeks away, the Bachelor alum is helping Us get our homes ready for a festive feast.
“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays because it’s a day dedicated to reflect on all the blessings we have to be thankful for,” Hannah Ann exclusively told Us Weekly. “Our day is usually centered around football, either going to [fiancé Jake Funk‘s] game or traveling for it!”
Below are Hannah Ann’s top 10 picks for Thanksgiving, from cozy sweater sets to silverware sets. We’re thankful for these recommendations!
Thanksgiving Quote Napkins
“Share smiles and giggles with your guests during your Thanksgiving gathering with these humorous cotton napkins served with your Thanksgiving feast or cocktail time! It’s a great way to add to the good times around the holiday.”
“Games are always a fun way to gather all family members around the kitchen table after feasting on your Thanksgiving dinner. This game appeals to all ages and test your knowledge on how well you know the people you call FAMILY.”
“Treat yourself to a stress-free holiday by using the Yummly to ensure your Thanksgiving meals turn out perfectly. I insert the thermometer into my dish and the Yummly helps to determine the exact cooking time!”
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Back in the day, Black Friday was one day of madness. Eager shoppers would line up at the crack of dawn the morning after Thanksgiving to score the best doorbuster deals in person. Oh, have times have changed! […]
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our favorite time of year is on the horizon, and decorating is in full swing. It’s never too early to bring on the cheer this coming winter and invite the holidays into your home with a warm atmosphere […]
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services Silver bells, silver bells, it’s Christmas time in the city! Now that it’s November, we’re getting into the holiday spirit with our style. Deck the halls decked out in the season’s top trend — silver! From sparkles to […]
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!