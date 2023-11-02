21 Silver Pieces to Kick Off the Holiday Season in Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services

Silver bells, silver bells, it’s Christmas time in the city! Now that it’s November, we’re getting into the holiday spirit with our style. Deck the halls decked out in the season’s top trend — silver! From sparkles to metallics, this shimmering shade will make your days merry and bright.

Below are our 21 favorite silver pieces for the holidays! From shoes to skirts, these festive finds will help you stand out this holiday season.

1. Yee-Haw! Giddy-up into the holidays with these fashion-forward silver cowboy boots — originally $60, now just $50!

2. Silver Sandals! These silver strappy heels are super comfy and versatile. Style these sandals with a sequin midi dress and sweater in the winter and a sundress in the summer — just $55!

3. Bootie-licious! Make a fashion statement in these silver heeled booties from The Drop — just $80!

4. Shining, Shimmering, Splendid! This sparkly silver shoulder bag is an affordable alternative to a similar Cult Gaia style — originally $43, now just $27!

5. Cute Clutch! Need an easy evening bag for a special event? This silver faux leather pleated clutch is perfection — just $31!

6. Sequins for the Win! Dress this Lucky Brand long-sleeve sequin top up or down for some extra sparkle this season — just $80!

7. Life of the Party! Steal the show at your next holiday party in this Lulus sparkly silver long-sleeve mini dress — just $89!

8. Mirror, Mirror! This silver mirrored handbag from Lulus is such a steal — just $35!

9. Party Pants! Prefer to wear comfy pants at holiday parties? Then you’ll adore these silver sequin wide-leg trousers — just $59!

10. Best Believe I’m Still Bejeweled! We can’t believe these silver rhinestone earrings from Lulus cost less than a movie ticket — just $12!

11. Twinkle Toes! Combine two current footwear trends with these Chinese Laundry silver loafers — just $90!

12. Mary Jane Must-Have! These Schutz silver Mary Jane flats are classic and cool at the same time — just $118!

13. Perfect Puffer! Stay warm and cozy this winter in the Superdown metallic silver puffer coat — just $110!

14. Skirting Around! This Topshop silver satin midi skirt is an elevated basic you can mix and match for endless outfit options— just $68!

15. Ballet Beauty! Ballet flats are in style this season, so stay on trend in these Lisa Vicky silver shoes — originally $80, now just $60!

16. On Point! These Open Edit Mary Jane pointed-toe flats are simple yet sophisticated — just $60!

17. Slip-On Style! Take these snazzy Sam Edelman silver loafer mules from the office to an office holiday party — just $140!

18. Comfy-Chic! At 2.5 inches tall, these Naturalizer heeled sandals will keep you comfy as you dance the night away at a wedding or any other winter event — just $110!

19. Put a Bow on It! We’re seriously smitten with these Sam Edelman pointed-toe bow heels — just $150!

20. Ballet Block Heels! These Steve Madden pumps are basically heeled ballet flats — just $80!

21. Head Over Heels! These Chinese Laundry platform sandals are just as comfortable as they are fashionable. I can barely wear other heels, but these never hurt my feet — just $80!

