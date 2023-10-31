Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: I don’t drink coffee — I’m a tea girlie. But that doesn’t mean I can’t get my caffeine fix in the form of clothing! Cappuccino-colored fashion is trending for fall 2023. Warm, rich neutrals in beiges and browns, caramels and chestnuts. Move over 50 Shades of Grey! We’re going for 50 Shades of Taupe.

Blend in with the changing leaves with these 21 pieces that channel your favorite pumpkin spice latte, from sweaters to shoes to shoulder bags. These seasonal staples scream quiet luxury!

1. Luxe Lookalike! New this season on Amazon, this oversized sweater is already one of the site’s most popular picks. Available in a variety of neutral tones, this cozy cardigan looks nearly identical to a pricey Jenni Kayne design — originally $40, now just $30!

2. Top-Rated Turtleneck! Featuring a cowl neck, batwing sleeves and a split hem, this slouchy brown turtleneck is comfy-chic for fall and winter — originally $55, now just $40!

3. Crocodile Style! Complete with a faux crocodile print, these tall brown boots are comfortable, fashionable and affordable — originally $90, now just $80!

4. Celebrity Copycats! I saw former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams wearing this brown bodycon sweater dress, so I bought this brown bodycon sweater dress — just $50!

5. Lapel of Luxury! Quite frankly, I’m shocked that this lapel collar ribbed knit sweater isn’t from a designer brand! One shopper called this brown V-neck pullover “a hug in a sweater” — just $30!

6. Cozy Cardigan! Soft and slouchy, this chunky brown cardigan feels handknit — originally $57, now just $42!

7. On Point! We like our coffee how we like our shoes — made with good taste in mind. These taupe pointed-toe mules feature a fabric bow for an elegant touch — just $44!

8. Softest Sweater! High-quality, soft and comfy, this side-slit sweater is an elevated basic. One customer called this crewneck “perfectly oversized” — originally $59, now just $46!

9. Favorite Find! This is my favorite sweater I’ve ever purchased from Amazon! This luxuriously soft ribbed knit crewneck looks almost exactly like a similar style from Free People for a fraction of the cost — originally $62, now just $42!

10. Bestselling Bag! The no. 1 bestseller in top-handle handbags on Amazon, this soft faux leather purse from The Drop will take any outfit to the next level — just $40!

11. This Cardigan-Coat Floats Our Boat! Can’t choose between a cardigan and a coat? Get the best of both worlds with this soft and stylish open-front jacket — originally $67, now just $47!

12. Free People for Less! According to shoppers, this brown waffle-print maxi dress is a Free People lookalike. Super soft for lounging — just $41!

13. Coffee Color-Block! This two-toned taupe and ivory belted sweater dress gives you your cappuccino and creamer in one — just $45!

14. Sweater Dress to Impress! I own this cable-knit sweater dress, and it’s surprisingly great quality for an affordable Amazon find. Team this chunky frock with tall boots for an effortless fall ensemble — originally $68, now just $31!

15. Slimming Sweater Dress! Who says a sweater dress can’t hug your curves? This mock turtleneck mini sweater dress fits like a glove — originally $67, now just $48!

16. Espresso Shot of Style! This ribbed knit midi sweater dress literally comes in the shade Coffee Bean. Choose from sizes XX-Small to 5X — just $60!

17. Flirty Frock! Dressing up for date night? Rock this long-sleeve belted brown midi dress with a side slit — originally $65, now just $45!

18. Keeping Up With the Kardashians! Channel Kim Kardashian in this brown long-sleeve maxi dress! “The material is a soft, ribbed, luxurious feel,” one shopper said. “Might even rival Skims” — just $35!

19. City Chic! This belted lapel collar coat feels like the type of jacket a New York City fashionista would wear — originally $157, now just $80!

20. Fabulous Flats! These brown buckle loafer mules look ten times more expensive than they actually are — originally $30, now just $20!

21. Top-Rated Tote! This toffee-toned woven tote bag gives you the Bottega Veneta look without the accompanying credit card debt — just $57!

