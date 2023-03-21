Prep for Swimsuit Season With This Ingrown Hair Treatment

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The spring may have only officially kicked off earlier this week, but we’re already thinking ahead to the summer. Seriously, we can’t wait to soak up some vitamin D at the beach or by the pool. We’ve already started light swimsuit shopping, but we also can’t forget the necessary body care which will make Us feel completely confident when we strip down into our bikinis.

Naturally, we want our skin to appear seriously smooth and supple, so moisturizers and body brushes are in order. But what are we supposed to do about pesky ingrown hairs? When red bumps pop up post-shaving, it’s beyond annoying to deal with — especially around the bikini area. Thankfully, you can worry less about ingrown hairs thanks to this concentrated serum from Fur!

Get the Fur Ingrown Concentrate Ingrown Hair Treatment for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This ingrown hair serum targets hairs which get trapped underneath the very top layer of skin — often resembling a whitehead or pimple. It’s also suitable for soothing and calming razor burn, which happens frequently when we shave portions of the body that are particularly sensitive. If you wax, this serum is excellent as an after-care treatment to prevent any unsightly bumps from forming down the line as well! You can also use it on your face if you’re a fan of dermaplaning and want to keep redness at bay. We just adore a multi-purpose moment!

This serum comes complete with a finger mitt to help exfoliate the areas of the skin you want to treat. Using the mitt may not be necessary, but it’s definitely recommended to help the serum truly work its magic. Use the mitt to exfoliate in the shower a few times per week, and then follow up with the serum as needed. Shoppers say this popular product has helped them achieve tremendously smoother skin and also note it’s ideal for travel thanks to its small size. We’re so ready to banish our bumps with this incredible treatment option!

