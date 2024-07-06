Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to going to the beach during the summer, I usually keep a bottle of sunscreen and sunglasses on hand. It wasn’t until my latest trip to the beach that I realized I needed a hat to keep me from sweating so much and feeling the hot wrath of the sun. That’s when I found my fashion obsession: a foldable sun visor. I love this hat style because it’s compact and can fit into many bags while shielding your eyes from sun rays. If you want to try the style, I have some news for you! I found my favorite nifty sun visor, and I’m sure it’ll become yours — and it’s only $20 at Amazon!

This FURTALK Sun Visor Hat is an effortless, easy option that will come in handy during the hot summer months — seriously! It features a 90% paper straw and 10% polyester material composition that feels luxe but still durable and efficient. Perhaps what we love most about this hat is its ability to be flexible and adjustable yet so diligent in providing shade — it doesn’t get any better. But please note, you should only hand wash this hat!

Get the FURTALK Sun Visor Hat for $20 (was $23) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of July 6, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Using this visor is so easy! Due to its hook and loop closure, you can adjust the hat around the base of your head with ease. It’s essential for all your upcoming beach trips!

While reviewing and gushing over this visor, one Amazon reviewer noted, “It’s a sturdy, well-made accessory and elevates a simple summer dress and sandals to project another level of elegance. I always get compliments on this hat and my overall look when I wear this.”

Another reviewer said, “This hat is great, it provides a lot of shade and I love that I can roll it up and put it in a suitcase or beach bag.”

Moreover, summer is finally here, and it looks like it will be a scorcher this year, folks! So, if you need a new hat to help keep the sun out of your face while vacationing — or doing anything else for that matter — this sun visor could do the trick!

