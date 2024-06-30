Your account
15 Beach Bags to Tote Your Summer Essentials

Every girl needs a beach bag to carry her essentials for fun in the sun. However, no one wants to ruin their best tote in all that sand and water. Fortunately, we’ve put together a list of the best beach storage solutions we could find.

Whether you’re looking for something cheap you can recycle later or lower-end designer bags, we’ve got you covered. There’s something for every beach go-er to find here.

1. Simple and Understated: This large triple gusset shoulder bag is an elegant and unpretentious solution for your beach storage needs – just $141!

2. Let Them Know: No one will ever get confused about what sort of bag you’re carrying with this Marc Jacobs “The Tote Bag” tote – just $195!

3. Be Transparent: Many places require transparent bags these days, so might as well get ahead of the game by grabbing one of these affordable totes – just $14!

4. Classic Elegance: Let them run and tell that when they see this classic Coach City tote in that iconic brown and black pattern – just $150!

5. Shine On: Give the world a heads up that you’re on the way with this tote that proclaims “Here comes the sun” – just $20!

6. Southwest Style: We love this Wrangler oversized tote, which gives off retro vibes with its green Aztec pattern – just $70!

7. Dual Purpose: Heading to a concert on the beach? Make sure you meet the bag requirements with this transparent backpack – just $19!

8. Cheap Couture: You can get the Coach brand and quality for a bit cheaper with this glacier and white patterned tote – just $130!

9. Kinda Louis: No one is gonna judge you for taking this designer reminiscent bag on the beach, we promise – just $21!

10. BEACH!: This whimsical bag defies any confusion about its purpose by boldly stating “beach” on the side – just $15!

11. Twofer!: With this combo, you get an excellent tote bag and a handbag – just $70!

12. More BEACH!: This is another bag that clearly proclaims its purpose with a festive “beach” on the side – just $20!

13. Where Eagles Dare: Fly the stars and stripes with this shoulder bag and project that patriotic spirit to everyone in the immediate vicinity – just $51!

14. Red Wine: You’ll be able to spot this very red tote from across the beach, which will make it a breeze to keep up with – just $20!

15. Just Like Daisies: Carry all your beach goodies in this delicate pink carry-all cooler tote – just $19!

