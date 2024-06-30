Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every girl needs a beach bag to carry her essentials for fun in the sun. However, no one wants to ruin their best tote in all that sand and water. Fortunately, we’ve put together a list of the best beach storage solutions we could find.

Related: 10 Big Beach Towels That Will Keep You Sand-Free in Style A beach towel is a summer staple! Lying on the hot sand or a lounge chair is not our idea of fun in the sun. In addition to acting as a beach blanket, these towels also dry you off after a dip! We treat our towels as fashion statements. Snapping a poolside pic with a […]

Whether you’re looking for something cheap you can recycle later or lower-end designer bags, we’ve got you covered. There’s something for every beach go-er to find here.

15 Beach Bags to Tote Your Summer Essentials

1. Simple and Understated: This large triple gusset shoulder bag is an elegant and unpretentious solution for your beach storage needs – just $141!



2. Let Them Know: No one will ever get confused about what sort of bag you’re carrying with this Marc Jacobs “The Tote Bag” tote – just $195!

3. Be Transparent: Many places require transparent bags these days, so might as well get ahead of the game by grabbing one of these affordable totes – just $14!

4. Classic Elegance: Let them run and tell that when they see this classic Coach City tote in that iconic brown and black pattern – just $150!



5. Shine On: Give the world a heads up that you’re on the way with this tote that proclaims “Here comes the sun” – just $20!

Related: 15 Practical and Stylish Beach Essentials for a Relaxing Vacation Few things are as relaxing as spending the day on the beach. Now that the weather has been heating up, I’ve caught myself daydreaming about my toes in the sand, and I’ve been creating a mental checklist of all of the things I need to have the best beach vacation ever! The best beach essentials […]

6. Southwest Style: We love this Wrangler oversized tote, which gives off retro vibes with its green Aztec pattern – just $70!

7. Dual Purpose: Heading to a concert on the beach? Make sure you meet the bag requirements with this transparent backpack – just $19!

8. Cheap Couture: You can get the Coach brand and quality for a bit cheaper with this glacier and white patterned tote – just $130!

9. Kinda Louis: No one is gonna judge you for taking this designer reminiscent bag on the beach, we promise – just $21!

10. BEACH!: This whimsical bag defies any confusion about its purpose by boldly stating “beach” on the side – just $15!

Related: Head to the Beach With This Sherbet-Colored Tote – Just $20! Have tons of plans this summer to head to the beach? Go in style with a great tote bag that can hold everything you need, from extra towels to sunscreen and everything in between. But don’t take your favorite designer bag, because it could get destroyed if an errant wave happens to hit it. Instead, […]

11. Twofer!: With this combo, you get an excellent tote bag and a handbag – just $70!

12. More BEACH!: This is another bag that clearly proclaims its purpose with a festive “beach” on the side – just $20!

13. Where Eagles Dare: Fly the stars and stripes with this shoulder bag and project that patriotic spirit to everyone in the immediate vicinity – just $51!

14. Red Wine: You’ll be able to spot this very red tote from across the beach, which will make it a breeze to keep up with – just $20!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Just Like Daisies: Carry all your beach goodies in this delicate pink carry-all cooler tote – just $19!

