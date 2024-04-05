Head to the Beach With This Sherbet-Colored Tote – Just $20!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have tons of plans this summer to head to the beach? Go in style with a great tote bag that can hold everything you need, from extra towels to sunscreen and everything in between. But don’t take your favorite designer bag, because it could get destroyed if an errant wave happens to hit it. Instead, grab an affordable yet totally adorable bag that can hold everything you need and then some.

Run to Walmart to pick up the very cute orange sherbet-colored No Boundaries Neoprene Beach Tote for just $20! It’s a soft tote bag that you can fit everything in, including an extra swimsuit or even your wet one, as it comes with an extra pouch to put it all in!

Because it’s crafted from neoprene, it’s super flexible and spacious, and it will resist water instead of soaking it up. It’s sturdy, reliable, and large enough to make sure you’ve got everything you need for a successful trip to the beach inside. Plus, if you don’t like this color, you can get a bright neon pink, plain black, or even a tan option to go with your favorite wardrobe pieces if need be.

This is the perfect bag to kick off spring into summer, and you’ll likely end up using it a lot more than you might realize. Plus, it’s affordable enough to get two if you happen to need more space.

Be sure to grab this tote while you can at this price, because at such an affordable price, these bags won’t last long. Be ready for anything with these adorable bag!