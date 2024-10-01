Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A good pair of leggings can be the comfiest pair of everyday pants or get you through a challenging workout, but it’s no secret that most come with hefty price tags. For those who tend to live in their leggings, spending over $30 on just one pair doesn’t make sense — especially when you know you’ll have to replace them sooner rather than later. That’s why you don’t want to miss out on these top-rated leggings from Amazon, which are currently on major sale ahead of Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days, happening October 8 and 9.

The Gayhay High Waisted Leggings are a bestseller in the Women’s Activewear Leggings category and for a good reason. Not only are they durable and versatile, but they’re also crafted from polyester and spandex, making them comfortable enough to wear all day. The fabric feels buttery soft on the skin and is supportive yet stretchy, making these bottoms easy to move in. These leggings also provide you with privacy and are not see-through — according to shoppers, they pass the bend test! Size options range from small-medium (2-12) to large-x-large (12-24).

Get the Gayhay High Waisted Leggings for $10 (originally $20) at Amazon!

These Amazon leggings are so impressive that they’ve earned over 12,700 five-star ratings and over 5,000 shoppers have purchased them in the past month.

“Comparable to Lululemon Align,” one reviewer wrote. “I recently discovered a hidden gem in the world of activewear: a pair of tights that rival the renowned Lululemon Align leggings at a fraction of the price. These tights offer exceptional quality that exceeded my expectations in terms of comfort, fit, and performance.”

“Leggings are life. Finding leggings that are comfortable, flattering but also not see through is not,” another stated. “These check all of the boxes! They have good stretch, super comfortable material and of course best of all, not see through!”

Multiple people praised one of the bottom’s key features — tummy control. “These are so soft and comfortable that I bought four pairs!” a happy customer said. “The high waist offers tummy control. They were great and dry even better! I wear them with a blouse, or a tank with a jacket to dress it up.”

Don’t wait! These leggings won’t be in stock for long, so make sure you add a pair (or two) while you can.

