When it comes to savings events like Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, some shoppers use this opportunity to stock up on big-ticket items like wireless headphones and laptops. Others use the massive markdowns to revamp their wardrobe with discounted fashion items. The two-day savings event is also a great time to stock up on skincare essentials, like face washes.

If you’re a shopper with oily skin, you’re in luck. The Geologie 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash is on sale for just $13. The brand is offering 30% off it’s collection during the two-day savings event. This unscented cleanser was designed to treat acne-prone and oily skin. It’s enriched with exfoliating salicylic acid to clear the gunk out of pores, ultimately reducing the appearance of blemishes like blackheads. Along with dissolving particles out of the pores, this everyday cleanser gently removes dirt, bacteria and oil from the skin.

Along with cleansing and exfoliating, this cleanser delivers a luxurious wash experience without drying or irritating the skin, all thanks to its unscented and cruelty-free formula. Not to mention it’s vegan and dermatologist-tested. For best results, wet your face with warm water and lather one pump of the cleanser into your hands. Apply it to the face and neck for between 30 seconds and one minute and rinse twice daily.

Amazon shoppers have a lot to say about this exfoliating cleanser. “I’ve been using Geologie Face Wash for over a year now and reordered this week, and I couldn’t be happier with the results,” one five-star reviewer shared. “The first thing I noticed was the invigorating scent. It’s fresh and subtle, making my morning routine feel like a refreshing spa experience.”

Another customer agreed. “”I have moderately oily, but clear skin. I have tried using soap, body wash, and other face washes. This is my favorite.” The shopper explained what they liked most about it. “This formula has 2% salicylic acid but it doesn’t have a drying effect.”

Treat your skincare routine to an upgrade for less, courtesy of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. This shopper-approved face wash is a great place to start.

Get the Geologie 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash for just $13 (originally $19) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

