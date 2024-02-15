Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We all want beautiful, gorgeous hair. You’ve got to eat right, have it cut regularly, and use the right products if you want your locks to look the best they possibly can. But that can get expensive, as you’re likely already well aware. Luckily, there are some absolutely fantastic options on sale right now that can completely transform your hair – as long as you use them faithfully!

Right now through February 15, you can save big during the Kérastase Valentine’s Day Sale! You’ll get a whopping 20% off every purchase, whether you opt for a restorative hair oil or a regenerative night serum that delivers impressive results by morning. All you have to do is add items to your cart and use promo code LOVE24.

If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, you’re going to be glad you got acquainted during this sale. Kérastase offers a wide variety of products that help you style your hair and make it look positively beautiful and radiant. Among some of the goodies you can get from this luxury brand right now for 20% off are the Kérastase Elixir Ultime L’Huile Original Hair Oil. For $58, this nourishing hair oil that contains argan, camellia, and marula hair oils will hydrate your hair to keep it shiny, strong, and frizz-free, all without a greasy finish. Plus, it smells absolutely fantastic, and you don’t need more than a few pumps.

Get the Elixir Ultime L’Huile Original Hair Oil for just $58 at Kérastase!

You might prefer the Kérastase Legacy 8H Magic Night Hair Serum instead for $47. It’s a nourishing overnight hair serum that you can apply before bed for soft, detangled, and conditioned hair that feels like you just left the salon. No greasy hair, no oil, no problem. You just look and smell great!

If you’re looking to splurge on some seriously great hair products, now’s the time to do it. You can add any of these products to your cart, and you’ll get that magical 20% off. Don’t forget to use coupon code LOVE24, and you’ll also get a free bag when you spend $100.

It’s never too late to pamper your hair, you know. Grab the products that speak to you and you’ll be well on your way to shiny locks in no time.

