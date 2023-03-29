Get a Better Night’s Sleep With eLuxury’s Mattress Pad

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting a restful night’s sleep is one of the most important things you can do for yourself. Better sleep is known to support greater mental and physical health overall, and waking up rested gives you the necessary energy to start the day and tackle anything that comes your way. Unfortunately, there are plenty of things that can disrupt your ideal slumber. You might be stressed, struggling with aches and pains, or sleeping on an uncomfortable mattress—or, heaven forbid, all three!

If you’re dealing with troubled sleep, the best place to start making improvements is with a high-quality mattress pad. These pads are soft, plush, cushioned covers that provide increased support when placed on top of a mattress. Not all mattress pads are created equal, though.

There are plenty of cheap mattress pad options on the market, but their quality and durability tend to decrease rapidly over time due to their lackluster materials and construction. Enter: the eLuxury mattress pads. They’ve managed to create luxury products for any budget, and their mattress pads will provide you with the lasting comfort you need (and deserve).

So, what exactly makes eLuxury’s mattress pads stand out from the rest? We’ll give you a hint: it’s a lot. Say goodbye to tossing and turning, and hello to waking up feeling refreshed!

A Luxury Solution to Your Sleepless Nights

When you’re on the hunt for a mattress pad at your local department store, you’ll likely come across a number of low-priced options. However, these mattress pads are low-priced for a reason—they offer little cushion and support. eLuxury utilizes premium materials to create mattress pads that are far softer and more supportive than most of the market. As such, they’re a great in-between option for those who want additional cushion and support when they sleep but don’t want to purchase an entirely new mattress.

Along with their superior cushion and support, eLuxury’s mattress pads feature deep 18” pockets that make it incredibly easy to fit the pad over your bed. Trust us; we know the struggle of desperately attempting to stretch one that’s too small over a mattress like it’s a fitted sheet. From their Twin to California King size options, every customer can find something suited to their needs. Once you’ve easily slipped the mattress pad on top of your bed, get ready to enjoy the comfortable rest of your dreams.

When It Comes to Mattress Pads, Quality Is Key

One of the primary reasons eLuxury’s pads stand apart from the rest is their dedication to a high-quality standard. We’ve all seen those flimsy $10 mattress pads in small plastic packages that get tears in them after a few months. eLuxury has been at this for a decade with a focus on using the highest quality materials, which is immediately evident upon using their mattress pad. Consumers will not only enjoy the initial feel of a luxury product, but they’ll get the experience of quality for years to come.

eLuxury has created and tested an array of different mattress pad materials and designs over their many years in the business, cultivating products that are tried and true. When you invest in an eLuxury mattress pad, you’re getting a product that has been designed and carefully crafted by an experienced team.

A Mattress Pad for Every Type of Sleeper

eLuxury offers a wide selection of different types of mattress pads that provide sleeping solutions for all types of sleepers. Some of their most popular mattress pads include the following:

The Rayon From Bamboo Mattress Pad

This pad, made with rayon materials derived from bamboo, is a fan favorite among eLuxury customers. The top layer of fabric is incredibly soft to the touch, setting it apart from many other mattress pads on the market. Bamboo is also a hypoallergenic material, so this mattress pad can help to alleviate allergy symptoms you may experience while sleeping, like a runny nose or scratchy throat, allowing you to achieve a better night’s rest.

Bamboo is also known for its cooling properties, which makes this mattress pad ideal for those who tend to be warmer sleepers, get disturbed by night sweats, or live in a hot, humid climate. The fabric is cool to the touch, and this material offers improved airflow and circulation throughout your mattress to help regulate your body temperature while you sleep. Bamboo fabric also helps to wick moisture, so you’ll feel fresh, dry, and cool on even the hottest nights.

eLuxury’s bamboo mattress pads contain plush cluster fibers that allow them to retain their shape and support. This can assist in alleviating pressure from the neck and back, which can help you to fall asleep faster and more soundly.

The Pillowtop Mattress Pad

This mattress pad is perfect for those who need an extra layer of comfort and support on their mattress. eLuxury’s Pillowtop Mattress Pad is made with soft polyester material that helps create a sleeping space to sink into. The top fabric is poly-cotton, making it different than their Bamboo Mattress Pad. The cluster fiber fill material inside the pad is voluminous and plush, creating the feeling of goose down but without any pesky feathers poking out.

eLuxury’s Pillowtop Mattress Pads are used in Marriott Hotels around the globe, so you can rest assured that you’re getting the most luxurious, high-quality experience out of your mattress pad. Given its comfortable cushion and support, this mattress pad option is great for all types of sleepers.

The Copper Infused Mattress Pad

Another incredible mattress pad for hot sleepers is eLuxury’s Copper Infused Mattress Pad. This mattress pad features a copper-infused top layer, which helps absorb and diffuse body heat. You’ll be able to sleep cool and comfortable and spend less time sweating through your pajamas in the middle of the night due to overheating.

In addition, copper helps prevent odor and moisture buildup, meaning your mattress pad and sheets will stay smelling and feeling fresh between bedding changes. eLuxury’s Copper Infused Mattress Pad also features the brand’s signature cluster fiber technology, so you can sleep easy knowing your pad will retain its shape and luxurious comfort levels for years to come.

What’s Next for eLuxury?

Mattress pads will always be a priority for eLuxury, but they’re currently expanding the types of products they offer to consumers. Many of eLuxury’s new products this year occupy the furniture space, including bed frames, nightstands, end tables, and accent chairs. In the years to come, eLuxury hopes to grow within the home goods world, offering a variety of different luxury styles that are ideal for individuals of all budgets. The brand has accomplished a great deal in creating luxurious home items that don’t break the bank for consumers, making their next step into the home goods industry something to keep on your radar.

A Few Final Words

Getting a good night’s sleep is essential to your overall health and well-being. eLuxury understands this incredibly well, as they’ve crafted an array of comfortable, plush mattress pads that provide comfort and support. When it comes to creating luxury mattress pads, eLuxury knows that quality is key. As such, they invest in materials that have been proven to help customers get the rest that they need.

Many of their mattress pads feature cooling technology, including their Rayon from Bamboo Mattress Pad and their Copper Infused Mattress Pad, which can be a game-changer for those who tend to overheat when they sleep. As they continue to expand their product offerings, it’ll be exciting to watch how eLuxury continues to innovate the comforts of home. The bottom line is if you’re seeking a better night’s sleep, eLuxury has what you need.

