Although keeping your skin hydrated and protected is of utmost importance during the winter, it’s also crucial to keep your skin at its best during the spring and summer! Whether it’s including silky moisturizers or invigorating facial cleansers, abiding by a dedicated beauty routine helps! Heather Morris, known for starring in Glee and Spring Breakers, has a routine to keep her skin feeling smooth and nourished — and we found her favorite body moisturizer that’s only $13 at Amazon!

In an interview with The Strategist, Morris said that she uses this moisturizer because of its moisturizing properties and because of its simplicity. “Coconut oil is just one ingredient, so hydrating, and so versatile,” Morris told the publication. “I use mine for moisturizing my body primarily at night. That way, it soaks in and I wake up really hydrated. I also use it for my hair because I tend to get really dry ends. I just put a little bit in my hair and comb it through. I’ve been using it for so long that I don’t think I could ever go back to regular lotion filled with fragrances, a bunch of extra parabens, and all that stuff. Nope, I’m good with my coconut oil.”

The SheaMoisture Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Body Moisturizer is the perfect product to add to your daily bathtime ritual. It features 100% virgin coconut oil to help hydrate and retain moisture in the skin. Also, it’s unscented, and it doesn’t use parabens, phthalates, mineral oil or sulfates.

Get the SheaMoisture Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Body Moisturizer for $13 (was $16) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 4, 2024, but may be subject to change.

When using this coconut oil body moisturizer, it’s important to remember that a little goes a long way — seriously! You can use it as a base layer before applying your makeup for easy removal later, and it also works perfectly all over the body — obviously. So, get rid of all that dry skin this winter caused with this nourishing option from SheaMoisture.

Although SheaMoisture has millions of adoring fans globally, one Amazon reviewer said, “This is an absolutely great product! Ladies and men, you should try this right after your shower. It’s great from head to toe. It moisturizes your whole body, even your face, and makes you look years younger and smell good at the same time. I love it!! It’s even great for putting the shine back into anyone’s hair. As we get older, we lose some of the luster and shine, and this coconut oil gives it back and makes your hair look shiny and beautiful again!”

Another Amazon reviewer gushed, “I love this for hair and body. I use it on my son’s long, curly hair to brush it. I also use it on my frizzy hair to moisturize and on my skin as well. It has a soft scent that goes away. I always have a jar of this at home.”

So, if you want a new moisturizer to add to your lineup, this Heather Morris–approved option could be your new holy grail!

