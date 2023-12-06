Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Gen Z can feel impossible to shop for, but I promise they’re not! You really can’t go wrong with flamboyant decor, tech-savvy saviors or anything that’s gone viral on TikTok. Instead of spending hours scrolling through the app to get inspiration, I compiled a list of 15 gifts that any Gen Zer in your life will love. Keep reading to find the best gifts for Gen Z at every budget. Happy shopping!
Best Gifts for Gen Z Under $20
Our Absolute Favorite: Gen Zers love to decorate their space with little trinkets and figurines. So although gifting Refintural’s Miniature Frog Statues may seem weird, your loved one will literally jump for joy when they open it!
- PaintLab Almond Press-on Nails — just $15!
- Refintural Miniature Frog Figurines Statue — was $20, now just $19!
- mrdiyshisha Dreaming Cat Tarot Deck — just $12!
- A Journal for Bad Days: Self-Care Strategies to Get Present When Things Aren’t Perfect — just $15!
- Stellar Factory Werewolf: A Party Game for Devious People — was $15, now just $14!
Best Gifts for Gen Z Under $50
Our Absolute Favorite: Naturium is one of the most viral skincare brands on TikTok with over 318 million views. Your recipient will surely make their own TikTok once they unbox the Naturium Pore Perfecting Set, which includes a niacinamide serum, niacinamide cleanser and BHA exfoliant.
- Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 30 oz. Tumbler — just $35!
- Naturium Pore Perfecting Set — was $54, now just $44!
- TRUEDAYS Mushroom Bathroom Rug – just $26!
- Sol De Janeiro Hair & Body Fragrance Mist — just $24!
- Wildflower Limited Edition AirPods Max Case Full Protective Cover — just $25!
Best Gifts for Gen Z Under $100
Our Absolute Favorite: Digital cameras, like this one from Anteam, are making a total comeback, and Gen Z is completely obsessed! Just imagine all the memories it will be able to capture.
- Alexandre de Paris Crystal Claw Hair Clip — just $92!
- Anteam Digital Camera — just $65!
- Viozon Extendable Selfie Phone Stand — just $55!
- JBL Charge 4 – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker — was $150, now just $100!
- Crocs Gender Inclusive Stomp Faux Fur Platform Clog — just $80!