21 Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List — Under $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Gift-giving season is here. That means it’s time to show your loved ones just how special they are to you through heartful and funny gifts no matter your budget. If you’re looking for super-affordable gifts to hit Secret Santa and white elephant price points, try shopping for holiday gifts under $25.
We’ve rounded up all types of gifts for the special people in your life. From presents gifts for your besties that are on the go, to gifts that will inspire your favorite couple to fall deeper in love, we’ve got you covered. Read ahead for 21 holiday gifts for everyone on your shopping list under $25.
21 Holiday Gifts Under $25
Belt Bag Fanny Pack
For the Athleisure Fashionistas: If you’ve been on social media lately, you know belt bags are all the rage. This chic and affordable find is an excellent lookalike for a pricier bag.
Pros:
- Very affordable
- Trendy
- Wide color range
Cons:
- The crossbody strap may be a bit tight on larger busts
Available at: Amazon
Brass Plant Mister
For the Plant Parent: Help the plant parent in your life keep their green thumb alive with this luxurious mister!
Pros:
- Functional
- Pretty
Cons:
- Fingerprints are hard to remove
Available at: Amazon
Jisulife Handheld Fan
For the Sweaty Sweetheart: Help your bestie keep their cool with this portable, three-speed fan. A handy hack for all!
Pros:
- Strong airflow
- Quiet
Cons:
- Battery life may not be incredible
Available at: Amazon
Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper
For the Late-Night Snacker: It’s time to get things popping! This micro popcorn maker will be a crowd-pleaser — be sure to pick up one for yourself!
Pros:
- Convenient
- Easy to clean
Cons:
- Some unpopped kernels remain
Available at: Amazon
Kitsch Stainless Steel Gua Sha Facial Tool
For the Skincare Enthusiast: Treat your skin to some much-needed TLC all winter long. This gua sha improves blood circulation to combat wrinkles and puffiness.
Pros:
- Can be used all over the body
- Doesn’t peel or scratch with extended use
Cons:
- Thin edges could lead to discomfort for some users
Available at: Amazon
Coffee Warmer for Desk
For the Caffeine Lovers: Few things in life hurt worse than picking up a glass of coffee and realizing it’s gone cold. This portable heater helps keep your warm beverages nice and toasty.
Pros:
- Adjustable temperature settings
- Features a delay timer
Cons:
- Difficult to use on larger mugs
Available at: Amazon
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker
For the Forgetful Friend: This gift is perfect for the loved one who just can’t keep up with their belongings. This water-resistant Bluetooth tracker locates keys, bags and more for up to 250 feet.
Pros:
- Easily attachable to keys and bags
- Compatible iPhone and Android
- Can synch with Smart Home devices like Alexa
Cons:
- The volume of the alert is based on your device volume, so if your phone is low, the alarm will ring low
Available at: Amazon
Wiselink Rechargeable Hand Warmer
For Friends in Cold Climates: Winter may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it also ushers in cold temps too. This portable hand warmer set offers relief from the cooler climate and preserves your cellphone battery, courtesy of a portable USB power bank.
Pros:
- Rechargeable
- Features built-in protection system to prevent injury
- Compact and comfortable to use
Cons:
- The adaptor that connects to phones could be easily lost
Available at: Amazon
CPLA Moon Lamp
For the Astrology-Obsessed Bestie: Treat your bestie to one of the universe’s biggest mysteries. This lunar moon-shaped lamp features 3D printing which delivers a realistic shape and surface.
Pros:
- Delivers flicker-free soft light
- Features automatic timer and various functions, colors, brightness and speed control
Cons:
- Some customer reviews note issues with the moon’s shape
Available at: Amazon
Funny Retro Record Coasters
For the Human Jukebox: This one’s for friends and family members who stock up on vinyl records. They’ll enjoy vintage vibes courtesy of these record player-inspired coasters and keep their coffee tables nice and dry.
Pros:
- Protects against condensation from beverages
- Feature cute sayings and graphics
- Big enough to fit large mugs
Cons:
- Customer reviews noted a missing vinyl recorder player coaster holder
Available at: Amazon
Glamigee Heating Pad
For the Bestie with an Achy Back: Does your bestie consistently mention tons of neck and back pain? This electric heating pad features an ultra-soft double-sided design to provide relief in seconds.
Pros:
- Provides dry and moist heating
- Soft fabric
- Warms quickly
Cons:
- Customer reviews note discomfort from the electrical clip
Available at: Amazon
Personalized Gold Bracelet
For the Jewelry Collector: This one’s for the fashionistas with a knack for minimalism. This dainty bracelet features a luxurious gold chain and sleek name engraving.
Pros:
- Dainty
- Looks luxe, but is affordable
Cons:
- Customer reviews note small engraving and low visibility
Available at: Amazon
AERLANG Massage Gun
For the Fitness Fanatic: Is your bestie gearing up for marathon training? Perhaps they’re a newly-minted Pilates princess? Help them unwind after a long fitness sesh with this massage gun.
Pros:
- Comes equipped with 20 speeds and six massage heads
- Quiet motor
- Long battery life
Cons:
- Customer reviews note a lack of variation within massage speeds
Available at: Amazon
Urban Accents MOVIE NIGHT Popcorn Kernels and Popcorn Seasoning Variety Pack
For the Couch Potato: If a perfect day for your loved one consists of laying on the couch to binge-watch their favorite show or read a book, they’ll love this snack. It features three non-GMO popcorn kernels and five premium seasonings.
Pros:
- Flavorful popcorn and seasoning
- Nice packaging
Cons:
- Oil not included
Available at: Amazon
Burt’s Bees Christmas Gifts
For the Friend with Tons of Handbags: If your bestie is known for switching out handbags, this trio of hand lotions is the perfect gift! Burt’s Bee’s Hand Cream Trio Gift Set features shea butter, lavender honey and watermelon mint and wild rose berry scented creams to keep their hands hydrated.
Pros:
- Lightly scented
- Moisturizes hands without leaving a greasy film
Cons:
- Small size
Available at: Amazon
RAYONNER Candle Lighter
For the Candle Connoisseur: If someone on your holiday gift list is known for stocking their home with candles, they’ll think this gift is lit. This rechargeable candle lighter is windproof and flameless.
Pros:
- Easily lights candles
- Small and compact
Cons:
- Customer reviews note issues with battery life after extended use
Available at: Amazon
BeeGreen Embroidery Monogram Personalized Tote
For the Bestie That’s Returning to Office: Monogram gifts are always a hit! This chic tote can fit everything your bestie will need when they return to the office at the top of the new year.
Pros:
- Large enough to fit a laptop
- Sophisticated monogram design
Cons:
- Customer reviews note issues with the bag’s durability
Available at: Amazon
40 Date Ideas Card Games for Couples Date Night
For the Cutest Couple You Know: Help your loved ones keep romance alive with this date night adventure set. The happy couple won’t be able to thank you enough for helping them create memorable moments together.
Pros:
- Fun prompts
- Wide range of date ideas
Cons:
- Some customer reviews express concerns over prompts
Available at: Amazon
Anker 313 Wireless Charger Stand
For the Friend Whose Battery Is Always Dead: This portable charger comes in clutch for the friend who you can never get in contact with because their phone is always dead. It features a functional stand which allows shoppers to use their phones while it’s charging.
Pros:
- Charges Samsung Galaxy and iPhones
- Case friendly
Cons:
- Doesn’t come with a power source, only the cable to charge it
Available at: Amazon
Alaska Bear Sleep Mask Silk Eye Cover
For Your Favorite Sleepy Head: Help your loved ones get the most peaceful beauty rest this holiday season. Stuffed with a lightweight layer of foam padding, this silky eye mask features a nose curve to contour the face and block light without pulling against the bridge of the nose.
Pros:
- Soft
- Completely blocks out light
- Doesn’t apply heavy pressure on the eyes
Cons:
- Customer reviews note staining on white pillowcases
Available at: Amazon
Perytong Sleep Headphones Wireless
For Friends Who Need Help Falling Asleep: This soft and stretchy headband is ideal for friends who love to go to sleep with music on. This headband features crisp audio to lull them off to dreamland!
Pros:
- Impressive sound quality
- Weightless
Cons:
- Doesn’t feature an auto timer so the music may play until you wake up
Available at: Amazon
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!