21 Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List — Under $25

Gift-giving season is here. That means it’s time to show your loved ones just how special they are to you through heartful and funny gifts no matter your budget. If you’re looking for super-affordable gifts to hit Secret Santa and white elephant price points, try shopping for holiday gifts under $25.

We’ve rounded up all types of gifts for the special people in your life. From presents gifts for your besties that are on the go, to gifts that will inspire your favorite couple to fall deeper in love, we’ve got you covered. Read ahead for 21 holiday gifts for everyone on your shopping list under $25.

21 Holiday Gifts Under $25

For the Athleisure Fashionistas: If you’ve been on social media lately, you know belt bags are all the rage. This chic and affordable find is an excellent lookalike for a pricier bag.

Pros:

Very affordable

Trendy

Wide color range

Cons:

The crossbody strap may be a bit tight on larger busts

Available at: Amazon

For the Plant Parent: Help the plant parent in your life keep their green thumb alive with this luxurious mister!

Pros:

Functional

Pretty

Cons:

Fingerprints are hard to remove

Available at: Amazon

For the Sweaty Sweetheart: Help your bestie keep their cool with this portable, three-speed fan. A handy hack for all!

Pros:

Strong airflow

Quiet

Cons:

Battery life may not be incredible

Available at: Amazon

For the Late-Night Snacker: It’s time to get things popping! This micro popcorn maker will be a crowd-pleaser — be sure to pick up one for yourself!

Pros:

Convenient

Easy to clean

Cons:

Some unpopped kernels remain

Available at: Amazon

For the Skincare Enthusiast: Treat your skin to some much-needed TLC all winter long. This gua sha improves blood circulation to combat wrinkles and puffiness.

Pros:

Can be used all over the body

Doesn’t peel or scratch with extended use

Cons:

Thin edges could lead to discomfort for some users

Available at: Amazon

For the Caffeine Lovers: Few things in life hurt worse than picking up a glass of coffee and realizing it’s gone cold. This portable heater helps keep your warm beverages nice and toasty.

Pros:

Adjustable temperature settings

Features a delay timer

Cons:

Difficult to use on larger mugs

Available at: Amazon

For the Forgetful Friend: This gift is perfect for the loved one who just can’t keep up with their belongings. This water-resistant Bluetooth tracker locates keys, bags and more for up to 250 feet.

Pros:

Easily attachable to keys and bags

Compatible iPhone and Android

Can synch with Smart Home devices like Alexa

Cons:

The volume of the alert is based on your device volume, so if your phone is low, the alarm will ring low

Available at: Amazon

For Friends in Cold Climates: Winter may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it also ushers in cold temps too. This portable hand warmer set offers relief from the cooler climate and preserves your cellphone battery, courtesy of a portable USB power bank.

Pros:

Rechargeable

Features built-in protection system to prevent injury

Compact and comfortable to use

Cons:

The adaptor that connects to phones could be easily lost

Available at: Amazon

For the Astrology-Obsessed Bestie: Treat your bestie to one of the universe’s biggest mysteries. This lunar moon-shaped lamp features 3D printing which delivers a realistic shape and surface.

Pros:

Delivers flicker-free soft light

Features automatic timer and various functions, colors, brightness and speed control

Cons:

Some customer reviews note issues with the moon’s shape

Available at: Amazon

For the Human Jukebox: This one’s for friends and family members who stock up on vinyl records. They’ll enjoy vintage vibes courtesy of these record player-inspired coasters and keep their coffee tables nice and dry.

Pros:

Protects against condensation from beverages

Feature cute sayings and graphics

Big enough to fit large mugs

Cons:

Customer reviews noted a missing vinyl recorder player coaster holder

Available at: Amazon

For the Bestie with an Achy Back: Does your bestie consistently mention tons of neck and back pain? This electric heating pad features an ultra-soft double-sided design to provide relief in seconds.

Pros:

Provides dry and moist heating

Soft fabric

Warms quickly

Cons:

Customer reviews note discomfort from the electrical clip

Available at: Amazon

For the Jewelry Collector: This one’s for the fashionistas with a knack for minimalism. This dainty bracelet features a luxurious gold chain and sleek name engraving.

Pros:

Dainty

Looks luxe, but is affordable

Cons:

Customer reviews note small engraving and low visibility

Available at: Amazon

For the Fitness Fanatic: Is your bestie gearing up for marathon training? Perhaps they’re a newly-minted Pilates princess? Help them unwind after a long fitness sesh with this massage gun.

Pros:

Comes equipped with 20 speeds and six massage heads

Quiet motor

Long battery life

Cons:

Customer reviews note a lack of variation within massage speeds

Available at: Amazon

For the Couch Potato: If a perfect day for your loved one consists of laying on the couch to binge-watch their favorite show or read a book, they’ll love this snack. It features three non-GMO popcorn kernels and five premium seasonings.

Pros:

Flavorful popcorn and seasoning

Nice packaging

Cons:

Oil not included

Available at: Amazon

For the Friend with Tons of Handbags: If your bestie is known for switching out handbags, this trio of hand lotions is the perfect gift! Burt’s Bee’s Hand Cream Trio Gift Set features shea butter, lavender honey and watermelon mint and wild rose berry scented creams to keep their hands hydrated.

Pros:

Lightly scented

Moisturizes hands without leaving a greasy film

Cons:

Small size

Available at: Amazon

For the Candle Connoisseur: If someone on your holiday gift list is known for stocking their home with candles, they’ll think this gift is lit. This rechargeable candle lighter is windproof and flameless.

Pros:

Easily lights candles

Small and compact

Cons:

Customer reviews note issues with battery life after extended use

Available at: Amazon

For the Bestie That’s Returning to Office: Monogram gifts are always a hit! This chic tote can fit everything your bestie will need when they return to the office at the top of the new year.

Pros:

Large enough to fit a laptop

Sophisticated monogram design

Cons:

Customer reviews note issues with the bag’s durability

Available at: Amazon

For the Cutest Couple You Know: Help your loved ones keep romance alive with this date night adventure set. The happy couple won’t be able to thank you enough for helping them create memorable moments together.

Pros:

Fun prompts

Wide range of date ideas

Cons:

Some customer reviews express concerns over prompts

Available at: Amazon

For the Friend Whose Battery Is Always Dead: This portable charger comes in clutch for the friend who you can never get in contact with because their phone is always dead. It features a functional stand which allows shoppers to use their phones while it’s charging.

Pros:

Charges Samsung Galaxy and iPhones

Case friendly

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a power source, only the cable to charge it

Available at: Amazon

For Your Favorite Sleepy Head: Help your loved ones get the most peaceful beauty rest this holiday season. Stuffed with a lightweight layer of foam padding, this silky eye mask features a nose curve to contour the face and block light without pulling against the bridge of the nose.

Pros:

Soft

Completely blocks out light

Doesn’t apply heavy pressure on the eyes

Cons:

Customer reviews note staining on white pillowcases

Available at: Amazon

For Friends Who Need Help Falling Asleep: This soft and stretchy headband is ideal for friends who love to go to sleep with music on. This headband features crisp audio to lull them off to dreamland!

Pros:

Impressive sound quality

Weightless

Cons:

Doesn’t feature an auto timer so the music may play until you wake up

Available at: Amazon

