Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

21 Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List — Under $25

By
GG
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Gift-giving season is here. That means it’s time to show your loved ones just how special they are to you through heartful and funny gifts no matter your budget. If you’re looking for super-affordable gifts to hit Secret Santa and white elephant price points, try shopping for holiday gifts under $25.

We’ve rounded up all types of gifts for the special people in your life. From presents gifts for your besties that are on the go, to gifts that will inspire your favorite couple to fall deeper in love, we’ve got you covered. Read ahead for 21 holiday gifts for everyone on your shopping list under $25.

21 Holiday Gifts Under $25

Belt Bag Fanny Pack

belt bag fanny pack
Amazon

For the Athleisure Fashionistas: If you’ve been on social media lately, you know belt bags are all the rage. This chic and affordable find is an excellent lookalike for a pricier bag.

Pros:

  • Very affordable
  • Trendy
  • Wide color range

Cons:

  • The crossbody strap may be a bit tight on larger busts

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Brass Plant Mister

Amazon
Amazon

For the Plant Parent: Help the plant parent in your life keep their green thumb alive with this luxurious mister!

Pros:

  • Functional
  • Pretty

Cons:

  • Fingerprints are hard to remove

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Jisulife Handheld Fan

Amazon
Amazon

For the Sweaty Sweetheart: Help your bestie keep their cool with this portable, three-speed fan. A handy hack for all!

Pros:

  • Strong airflow
  • Quiet

Cons:

  • Battery life may not be incredible

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper

Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper
Amazon

For the Late-Night Snacker: It’s time to get things popping! This micro popcorn maker will be a crowd-pleaser — be sure to pick up one for yourself!

Pros:

  • Convenient
  • Easy to clean

Cons:

  • Some unpopped kernels remain

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Kitsch Stainless Steel Gua Sha Facial Tool

Kitsch Stainless Steel Gua Sha Facial Tool
Amazon

For the Skincare Enthusiast: Treat your skin to some much-needed TLC all winter long. This gua sha improves blood circulation to combat wrinkles and puffiness.

Pros:

  • Can be used all over the body
  • Doesn’t peel or scratch with extended use

Cons:

  • Thin edges could lead to discomfort for some users

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Coffee Warmer for Desk

Coffee Warmer for Desk
Amazon

For the Caffeine Lovers: Few things in life hurt worse than picking up a glass of coffee and realizing it’s gone cold. This portable heater helps keep your warm beverages nice and toasty.

Pros:

  • Adjustable temperature settings
  • Features a delay timer

Cons:

  • Difficult to use on larger mugs

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker
Amazon

For the Forgetful Friend: This gift is perfect for the loved one who just can’t keep up with their belongings. This water-resistant Bluetooth tracker locates keys, bags and more for up to 250 feet.

Pros:

  • Easily attachable to keys and bags
  • Compatible iPhone and Android
  • Can synch with Smart Home devices like Alexa

Cons:

  • The volume of the alert is based on your device volume, so if your phone is low, the alarm will ring low

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Wiselink Rechargeable Hand Warmer

Portable Hand Warmer
Amazon

For Friends in Cold Climates: Winter may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it also ushers in cold temps too. This portable hand warmer set offers relief from the cooler climate and preserves your cellphone battery, courtesy of a portable USB power bank.

Pros:

  • Rechargeable
  • Features built-in protection system to prevent injury
  • Compact and comfortable to use

Cons:

  • The adaptor that connects to phones could be easily lost

Available at: Amazon

See it!

CPLA Moon Lamp

Moon Lamp
Amazon

For the Astrology-Obsessed Bestie: Treat your bestie to one of the universe’s biggest mysteries. This lunar moon-shaped lamp features 3D printing which delivers a realistic shape and surface.

Pros:

  • Delivers flicker-free soft light
  • Features automatic timer and various functions, colors, brightness and speed control

Cons:

  • Some customer reviews note issues with the moon’s shape

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Funny Retro Record Coasters

Funny Retro Record Coasters
Amazon

For the Human Jukebox: This one’s for friends and family members who stock up on vinyl records. They’ll enjoy vintage vibes courtesy of these record player-inspired coasters and keep their coffee tables nice and dry.

Pros:

  • Protects against condensation from beverages
  • Feature cute sayings and graphics
  • Big enough to fit large mugs

Cons:

  • Customer reviews noted a missing vinyl recorder player coaster holder

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Glamigee Heating Pad
Glamigee Heating Pad
Amazon

For the Bestie with an Achy Back: Does your bestie consistently mention tons of neck and back pain? This electric heating pad features an ultra-soft double-sided design to provide relief in seconds.

Pros:

  • Provides dry and moist heating
  • Soft fabric
  • Warms quickly

Cons:

  • Customer reviews note discomfort from the electrical clip

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Related: 15 Gifts for Book Lovers That Aren't Books

Personalized Gold Bracelet

Personalized Gold Bracelet
Amazon

For the Jewelry Collector: This one’s for the fashionistas with a knack for minimalism. This dainty bracelet features a luxurious gold chain and sleek name engraving.

Pros:

  • Dainty
  • Looks luxe, but is affordable

Cons:

  • Customer reviews note small engraving and low visibility

Available at: Amazon

See it!

AERLANG Massage Gun

AERLANG Massage Gun
Amazon

For the Fitness Fanatic: Is your bestie gearing up for marathon training? Perhaps they’re a newly-minted Pilates princess? Help them unwind after a long fitness sesh with this massage gun.

Pros:

  • Comes equipped with 20 speeds and six massage heads
  • Quiet motor
  • Long battery life

Cons:

  • Customer reviews note a lack of variation within massage speeds

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Urban Accents MOVIE NIGHT Popcorn Kernels and Popcorn Seasoning Variety Pack

Urban Accents MOVIE NIGHT Popcorn Kernels and Popcorn Seasoning Variety Pack
Amazon

For the Couch Potato: If a perfect day for your loved one consists of laying on the couch to binge-watch their favorite show or read a book, they’ll love this snack. It features three non-GMO popcorn kernels and five premium seasonings.

Pros:

  • Flavorful popcorn and seasoning
  • Nice packaging

Cons:

  • Oil not included

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Burt’s Bees Christmas Gifts

Burt's Bees Gift Set
Amazon

For the Friend with Tons of Handbags: If your bestie is known for switching out handbags, this trio of hand lotions is the perfect gift! Burt’s Bee’s Hand Cream Trio Gift Set features shea butter, lavender honey and watermelon mint and wild rose berry scented creams to keep their hands hydrated.

Pros:

  • Lightly scented
  • Moisturizes hands without leaving a greasy film

Cons:

  • Small size

Available at: Amazon

See it!

RAYONNER Candle Lighter

Flame-less Candle Lighter
Amazon

For the Candle Connoisseur: If someone on your holiday gift list is known for stocking their home with candles, they’ll think this gift is lit. This rechargeable candle lighter is windproof and flameless.

Pros:

  • Easily lights candles
  • Small and compact

Cons:

  • Customer reviews note issues with battery life after extended use

Available at: Amazon

See it!

BeeGreen Embroidery Monogram Personalized Tote

BeeGreen Embroidery Monogram Personalized Tote
Amazon

For the Bestie That’s Returning to Office: Monogram gifts are always a hit! This chic tote can fit everything your bestie will need when they return to the office at the top of the new year.

Pros:

  • Large enough to fit a laptop
  • Sophisticated monogram design

Cons:

  • Customer reviews note issues with the bag’s durability

Available at: Amazon

See it!

40 Date Ideas Card Games for Couples Date Night

40 Date Ideas Card Games for Couples Date Night
Amazon

For the Cutest Couple You Know: Help your loved ones keep romance alive with this date night adventure set. The happy couple won’t be able to thank you enough for helping them create memorable moments together.

Pros:

  • Fun prompts
  • Wide range of date ideas

Cons:

  • Some customer reviews express concerns over prompts

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Anker 313 Wireless Charger Stand

Portable Phone Charger Stand
Amazon

For the Friend Whose Battery Is Always Dead: This portable charger comes in clutch for the friend who you can never get in contact with because their phone is always dead. It features a functional stand which allows shoppers to use their phones while it’s charging.

Pros:

  • Charges Samsung Galaxy and iPhones
  • Case friendly

Cons:

  • Doesn’t come with a power source, only the cable to charge it

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Alaska Bear Sleep Mask Silk Eye Cover

Alaska Bear Sleep Mask Silk Eye Cover
Amazon

For Your Favorite Sleepy Head: Help your loved ones get the most peaceful beauty rest this holiday season. Stuffed with a lightweight layer of foam padding, this silky eye mask features a nose curve to contour the face and block light without pulling against the bridge of the nose.

Pros:

  • Soft
  • Completely blocks out light
  • Doesn’t apply heavy pressure on the eyes

Cons:

  • Customer reviews note staining on white pillowcases

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Perytong Sleep Headphones Wireless

Perytong Sleep Headphones Wireless
Amazon

For Friends Who Need Help Falling Asleep: This soft and stretchy headband is ideal for friends who love to go to sleep with music on. This headband features crisp audio to lull them off to dreamland!

Pros:

  • Impressive sound quality
  • Weightless

Cons:

  • Doesn’t feature an auto timer so the music may play until you wake up

Available at: Amazon

See it!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Related: 21 Flavorful and Functional Gifts for People Who Love Cooking

Serious Skincare

Deal of the Day

Serious Skincare’s Wildly Popular Glycolic Acid Cleanser Is on Sale Today View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories