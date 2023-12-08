15 Gifts for People Who Absolutely Can’t Stand Socks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

How many times have you received socks as a holiday gift? I know, they aren’t the most exciting thing in the world, but think about how useful they are. They keep your feet warm and dry, protect your sneakers from odor and ensure you don’t have to walk around barefoot on potentially freezing floors in the winter. But, if you can believe it, there are people who hate the mere idea of socks — there are even tons of Reddit threads about this very topic!

So, what do you do for those folks who you’d love to share the gospel of socks with — or family members you need a great stocking stuffer for? You try to convert them, of course, with great footwear and even better socks — or alternatives they’ll love to see when they open their gifts this year. Keep reading to find the best gifts for people who hate socks!

Flip-Flops and Slip-Ons

Our Absolute Favorite: No need for socks when you’ve got a pair of these bad boys on your feet. Find the perfect pair and give the gift of sock-free bliss, especially when you give the Cushionaire Women’s Feather Cloud Recovery Sandals a try. They live up to their name and provide soft, comfy beds for your feet to rest on. No shoes required!

Shoe + Sock Hybrids

Our Absolute Favorite: If it’s the weird, bunched-up feeling the person who hates socks can’t stand, see if they’ll compromise with shoes that look and feel like socks. Or vice versa. That will eliminate some of the sensory weirdness at least. We love the Fitkicks Foldable Minimalist Footwear. These sporty shoes come in a wide variety of colors and fit snugly for a great (and dry!) fit whether you’re walking around the house or lounging by the pool. They’re almost like wearing a shoe and sock at the same time!

…Better Socks?

Our Absolute Favorite: Even if your giftee proclaims they simply hate wearing socks, they’ll think twice about these Busy Socks No-Show Merino Wool Socks, which are impeccably soft, deliriously warm and all-around perfect for any situation. Except for maybe summer. You can change them — you just need better socks.

