There’s nothing like celebrating the special people in our lives with thoughtful birthday gifts. Along with making them smile for turning another year older, birthday gifts can highlight various milestones they have accomplished. Maybe the birthday gal just moved into their first home or is starting a new job. You can go all out to ensure their new beginning kicks off without a hitch!

When searching for birthday gifts for a woman turning 29, it can get a little tricky. She’s probably in an incredibly transitional place. She’s had the fun of being in her 20s and is preparing to embark on a whole new decade. It’s the perfect opportunity to treat her to fun, practical and thoughtful gifts she’ll be excited to use after she blows out her birthday candles.

If you’re in the market for birthday gifts that a 29-year-old woman will love, read ahead for our top picks from Amazon, Nordstrom, Sephora and Tory Burch!

TopDesign Personalized Initial Tote Bag

Personalized gifts always come in handy. The birthday girl can toss everything from her laptop to her favorite books into this bag that you can customize with her initials.

Get this cute tote bag at Amazon!

Sephora Collection Wellness Time Trio Set

Does the birthday girl have a lengthy skincare routine? She’ll swoon over this mini face roller, gua sha and bath bomb trio.

Get this skin-changing set at Sephora!

YnM Weighted Blanket

Is the birthday girl in your life a certified sleepyhead? You know, the one who gets excited about canceled plans so they can take a nap? Make sure she gets all the beauty rest she needs with this weighted blanket.

Get this comfy blanket at Amazon!

Dagne Dover Landon Recycled Polyester Carryall Duffle

Whether she’s jet-setting on vacation or road-tripping for the weekend, the birthday girl won’t get enough of this duffle bag.

Get this travel essential at Nordstrom!

Lacrima Birthday Candle

The birthday girl will smile every time she lights this heartwarming candle. It features a sweet message highlighting all the funny moments you’ve shared.

Get this funny candle at Amazon!

RONXS 3-in-1 Candle Accessory Set

Speaking of candles, upgrade the birthday girl’s candle accessories with this three-piece set. It features a snuffer extinguisher, wick dipper and trimmer for a sophisticated way to maintain her candles.

Get this must-have set at Amazon!

Refy Lip Collection Set

This gift is perfect for the beauty enthusiast in your life. Celeb-approved makeup brand Refy offers a three-piece lip liner, setter and lip gloss trio that ensures the birthday girl has the perfect pout.

Get this celeb-approved lip kit at Sephora!

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Card Case

Has the birthday girl had the same wallet for the longest time? The Tory Burch Kira Chevron Card Case is a sophisticated upgrade she’ll love.

Get this quiet luxury-approved wallet at Tory Burch!

Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne

If the birthday girl loves floral scents, she won’t be able to thank you enough once she takes a whiff of this fragrance. Jo Malone Peony & Blue Suede Cologne features notes of peonies, red apples and blush, making for an exquisite floral scent.

Get this floral fragrance at Nordstrom!

X&O Paper Goods Acrylic Wine Glass

Your loved one will never forget their special day, courtesy of this acrylic wine glass. Cheers!

Get this fun wine glass at Amazon!

Fellow Stagg Stovetop Pour Over Tea Kettle

This kettle is perfect for decor enthusiasts who live for an aesthetic! This chic and modern kettle features a precision-pour spout perfect for her day-in-my-life videos on social media.

Get this chic kettle at Nordstrom!

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Obsession

If the birthday girl is always on the go, gift her this nourishing skincare set. It features everything she’ll need for her shower routine, including a moisturizing cream, perfume mist, shower cream gel, body scrub and body oil.

Get this soothing skincare set at Sephora!

The Birthdate Co. Store The Birthday Book

Calling all astrology enthusiasts! The birthday girl will be over the moon when she receives this personalized book of her astrological birth chart.

Get this astrology essential at Amazon!

Ugg Scuffita Speckles Genuine Shearling Calf Hair Slipper

Take the birthday girl for a walk on the wild side with these animal print slippers. They feature genuine shearling and a molded rubber sole that will keep her feet nice and warm.

Get these cozy slippers at Nordstrom!

Stuff4 Oldometer Birthday Card

What’s a birthday gift without a card? This “Oldometer” card will make the birthday girl crack a smile.

Get this funny birthday card at Amazon!

