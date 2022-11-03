Cancel OK
17 Personalized Gifts for Babies That Are Too Cute for Words

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A baby gift is always appreciated, but a personalized item is even better! Whether you want to find a piece you can monogram or are looking for a more customizable gift the parents can make their own, we have a slew of solid ideas to order now ahead of the holiday season.

Personalized gifts do take longer to create and ship, so now is the ideal time to start shopping. Check out our ultimate list of baby gifts below!

This Soft Brush Set

Precious Gift Company Baby Brush and Comb Set
Precious Gift Company Baby Brush and Comb Set Amazon

Shoppers say they absolutely adore this comb set — it’s the most practical keepsake!

Get the Precious Gift Company Baby Brush and Comb Set for $16 at Amazon!

This Adorable Baby Album

Urban Kiddy™ Baby's My First Family Album
Urban Kiddy™ Baby’s My First Family Album Amazon

We love this photo album because it’s durable and won’t get damaged!

Get the Urban Kiddy™ Baby's My First Family Album for $18 at Amazon!

These Plushie Blankets

Personalized Passion Baby Blanket Lovey
Personalized Passion Baby Blanket Lovey Amazon

Newborns are fond of items that are soft to the touch, and these blankets certainly fit the bill!

Get the Personalized Passion Baby Blanket Lovey for $24 at Amazon!

This Rainbow Blanket

Youltar Personalized Baby Blanket
Youltar Personalized Baby Blanket Amazon

This blanket is available in so many different graphics, and all of them can be personalized with baby’s name front and center!

Get the Youltar Personalized Baby Blanket for $20 at Amazon!

This Keepsake Block Ornament 

Glitzby Babies First Christmas Ornament Gift
Glitzby Babies First Christmas Ornament Gift Amazon

The sides of this toy block ornament can be personalized to detail a baby’s birth!

Get the Glitzby Babies First Christmas Ornament Gift for $28 at Amazon!

This Extra Soft Blanket

Butterscotch Blankee 'Script' Personalized Blanket
Butterscotch Blankee ‘Script’ Personalized Blanket Nordstrom

The softness of this blanket is unparalleled, and the classy look of the monogram is ultra-chic!

Get the Butterscotch Blankee ‘Script’ Personalized Blanket for $69 at Nordstrom!

This Handprint Kit

Child To Cherish Ombré Handprint Kit
Child To Cherish Ombré Handprint Kit Nordstrom

This kit provides the materials you need to make a baby handprint and create a treasured keepsake.

Get the Child To Cherish Ombré Handprint Kit for $20 at Nordstrom!

This Personalized Book

I See Me! 'Night Before Christmas' Personalized Book
I See Me! ‘Night Before Christmas’ Personalized Book Nordstrom

You can add the name of the baby you’re buying this book for and have it woven throughout this iconic Christmas story!

Get the I See Me! ‘Night Before Christmas’ Personalized Book for $35 at Nordstrom!

This Perfect Santa Hat

Kissy Kissy Baby's Velour Stocking Hat
Kissy Kissy Baby’s Velour Stocking Hat Saks Fifth Avenue

This hat may not be as personalized as some of the other gifts on this list, but it’s just as cute!

Get the Kissy Kissy Baby’s Velour Stocking Hat for $17 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Stocking Ornament 

santaornaments Personalized Baby's First Christmas
santaornaments Personalized Baby’s First Christmas Amazon

We’re obsessed with this Christmas ornament, which is currently available in multiple colors for baby girls and boys — plus a gender-neutral option!

Get the santaornaments Personalized Baby’s First Christmas for $17 at Amazon!

This Keepsake Frame Kit

Baby Mushroom Baby Handprint & Footprint Keepsake Photo Frame Kit
Baby Mushroom Baby Handprint & Footprint Keepsake Photo Frame Kit Amazon

You can forever memorialize little baby hands and feet with this clay photo frame kit!

Get the Baby Mushroom Baby Handprint & Footprint Keepsake Photo Frame Kit for $22 at Amazon!

This Baby Album Book

Pearhead First 5 Years Chevron Baby Memory Book
Pearhead First 5 Years Chevron Baby Memory Book Amazon

Keep track of the first important years of a little one’s life with this instructional photo book.

Get the Pearhead First 5 Years Chevron Baby Memory Book for $14 at Amazon!

This Keepsake Photo Frame

MICKYU My First Year Photo Moments Frame
MICKYU My First Year Photo Moments Frame Amazon

The first year of a newborn’s life can fly by, and this photo frame is the perfect way to store a memory of that special time.

Get the MICKYU My First Year Photo Moments Frame for $20 at Amazon!

This Alphabet Blanket

Let’s Make Memories Personalized Alphabet Baby Quilt
Let’s Make Memories Personalized Alphabet Baby Quilt Amazon

This blanket is adorable and will function as an educational gift!

Get the Let’s Make Memories Personalized Alphabet Baby Quilt for $80 at Amazon!

This Sweet Night Light

With Love From Julie Personalized Night Light
With Love From Julie Personalized Night Light Amazon

This nightlight is next-level — it will be beloved for years to come!

Get the With Love From Julie Personalized Night Light for $25 at Amazon!

This Personalized Stuffed Animal

Generic Personalized Elephant Birth Stats Keepsake
Generic Personalized Elephant Birth Stats Keepsake Amazon

Every detail of a newborn’s birth can be written on the ears of this adorable elephant!

Get the Generic Personalized Elephant Birth Stats Keepsake for $38 at Amazon!

This Embroidered Baby Set

Funny Girl Designs Baby Girl Embroidered Set
Funny Girl Designs Baby Girl Embroidered Set Amazon

This sweet set comes with a long-sleeve onesie and matching hat which are both embroidered with baby’s name!

Get the Funny Girl Designs Baby Girl Embroidered Set for $30 at Amazon!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

