15 Best Gifts for 34-Year-Old Women

Finding the perfect birthday gift for the special people in our lives can be challenging. Will they like it? How often will they use it? Should the gift highlight their hobby or focus on a more practical need? Milestone years 18, 21 and 30 are easy to navigate. Gifts for their first dorm, college apartment or home are no-brainers — but mid-decade birthdays require more thought.

Take a woman turning 34, for instance. She’s probably found her footing in this little thing called adulting. So, what kind of gift can reflect that? Thankfully, we’ve rounded up thoughtful, functional and funny gifts that a 34-year-old woman will be thrilled to receive, no matter her interests. Check out our top picks from Amazon, Nordstrom and Revolve below!

Huxters Funny Birthday Card

Give the birthday girl another reason to smile with this funny birthday card. It will be one keepsake she won’t forget!

Get this Huxter Birthday Card at Amazon!

Mocktails: A Delicious Collection of Non-Alcoholic Drinks

There’s nothing like a refreshing mocktail! Treat the newly-minted 34-year-old to a recipe book filled with non-alcoholic drink options to suit any special occasion.

Get the Mocktails: A Delicious Collection of Non-Alcoholic Drinks recipe book at Amazon!

Betty Buzz Premium Sparkling Soda Variety Pack

If you’re gifting a mocktail or cocktail recipe book, follow up with bubbly sparkling sodas from Betty Buzz (Blake Lively‘s wildly popular brand) to ensure her bar cart is stocked. Cheers!

Get the Betty Buzz Premium Sparkling Soda Variety Pack at Amazon!

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Are there any music lovers in the house? Make sure the lucky lady in your life can rock out to her favorite tunes on her big day and beyond with the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker.

Get the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon!

Vitruvi Lavender Stone Diffuser

This diffuser is ideal for the recipient who loves decor and aromatherapy. This decorative diffuser looks like a piece of art and distributes bursts of essential oils for a calm, serene environment!

Get the Vitruvi Lavender Stone Diffuser for just $123 at Revolve!

Our Place Wonder Oven 6-in-1 Air Fryer

Whether she’s a Top Chef-level cook or a culinary novice, the birthday girl will be thrilled to receive this cute 6-in-1 Air Fryer. Late-night meals made easy!

Get the Our Place Wonder Oven 6-in-1 Air Fryer for just $195 at Nordstrom!

Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow

Is your friend, relative or significant other obsessed with relaxation? She won’t be able to thank you enough after she uses the Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow during a spa-quality bath.

Get the Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow at Amazon!

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

Speaking of bathtime, this accessory is a must-have. She will be able to bring all of her essentials into the tub without risking water damage, thanks to the handy Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray.

Get the Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray at Amazon!

Beis The Weekend Travel Bag

There’s one in every friend group. You know, the girlie who is known for spontaneously picking up and deciding to travel for a few days. This celeb-approved weekend bag designed by Shay Mitchell is perfect for her!

Get the Beis The Weekend Travel Bag for just $108 at Nordstrom!

David Yurman Cable Collectibles Double Heart Necklace

Give the birthday princess a little sparkle with this heart-shaped necklace from David Yurman. Don’t be surprised if this becomes her new staple accessory!

Get the David Yurman Cable Collectibles Double Heart Necklace for $375 at Nordstrom!

Little Words Projects Love Beaded Stretch Bracelet

If the birthday girl prefers more casual jewels, the Little Words Projects Love Beaded Stretch Bracelet is the best bet. It features a positive message hidden in between faceted crystals, imitation pearls and gold-tone accents.

Get the Little Words Projects Love Beaded Stretch Bracelet for just $40 at Nordstrom!

Therabody Theraface Pro Set

The soon-to-be 34-year-old in your life is probably serious about their skincare routine. The TheraFace Pro Set is an excellent option because it accomplishes several tasks, including reducing tension, relaxing facial muscles and providing muscle care at the deepest level.

Get the Therabody Theraface Pro Set for $399 at Nordstrom!

HOTOUCH Silk Robe

Robes are always excellent gift ideas. Whether getting glam for a night out or indulging in a luxurious bath, the birthday girl can throw on this silk robe to relax and feel comfortable.

Get the Hotouch Silk Robe at Amazon!

Vera Bradley Texas A&M Aggies Front Zip Wristlet

Does the birthday girl still have school spirit? If so, pay tribute to her alma mater with this Front Zip Wristlet from Vera Bradley. More schools available!

Get the Vera Bradley Texas A&M Aggies Front Zip Wristlet for just $50 at Nordstrom!

Pretty Garden Two-Piece Set

No matter how dressed up she gets on the reg, the birthday girl will swoon over this comfy two-piece set. It’s comfortable enough to wear around the house, but cute enough to rock when she’s headed to brunch.

Get the Pretty Garden Two-Piece Set at Amazon!

Not what you're looking for?

