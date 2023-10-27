Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

15 Best Gifts for 34-Year-Old Women

By
Woman giving friend birthday present
Getty Images

 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding the perfect birthday gift for the special people in our lives can be challenging. Will they like it? How often will they use it? Should the gift highlight their hobby or focus on a more practical need? Milestone years 18, 21 and 30 are easy to navigate. Gifts for their first dorm, college apartment or home are no-brainers — but mid-decade birthdays require more thought.

Take a woman turning 34, for instance. She’s probably found her footing in this little thing called adulting. So, what kind of gift can reflect that? Thankfully, we’ve rounded up thoughtful, functional and funny gifts that a 34-year-old woman will be thrilled to receive, no matter her interests. Check out our top picks from Amazon, Nordstrom and Revolve below!

Huxters Funny Birthday Card

34th Birthday Card
Amazon

Give the birthday girl another reason to smile with this funny birthday card. It will be one keepsake she won’t forget!

See it!

Get this Huxter Birthday Card at Amazon!

Mocktails: A Delicious Collection of Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Mocktails: A Delicious Collection of Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Amazon

There’s nothing like a refreshing mocktail! Treat the newly-minted 34-year-old to a recipe book filled with non-alcoholic drink options to suit any special occasion.

See it!

Get the Mocktails: A Delicious Collection of Non-Alcoholic Drinks recipe book at Amazon!

Betty Buzz Premium Sparkling Soda Variety Pack

Betty Buzz Premium Sparkling Soda Variety Pack
Amazon

If you’re gifting a mocktail or cocktail recipe book, follow up with bubbly sparkling sodas from Betty Buzz (Blake Lively‘s wildly popular brand) to ensure her bar cart is stocked. Cheers!

See it!

Get the Betty Buzz Premium Sparkling Soda Variety Pack at Amazon!

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Marshall Stanmoore II WIreless Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

Are there any music lovers in the house? Make sure the lucky lady in your life can rock out to her favorite tunes on her big day and beyond with the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker.

See it!

Get the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon!

Vitruvi Lavender Stone Diffuser

Vitruvi diffuser
Revolve

This diffuser is ideal for the recipient who loves decor and aromatherapy. This decorative diffuser looks like a piece of art and distributes bursts of essential oils for a calm, serene environment!

See it!

Get the Vitruvi Lavender Stone Diffuser for just $123 at Revolve!

Our Place Wonder Oven 6-in-1 Air Fryer

Our Place air fryer
Nordstrom

Whether she’s a Top Chef-level cook or a culinary novice, the birthday girl will be thrilled to receive this cute 6-in-1 Air Fryer. Late-night meals made easy!

See it!

Get the Our Place Wonder Oven 6-in-1 Air Fryer for just $195 at Nordstrom!

Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow

Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow
Amazon

Is your friend, relative or significant other obsessed with relaxation? She won’t be able to thank you enough after she uses the Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow during a spa-quality bath.

See it!

Get the Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow at Amazon!

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Amazon

Speaking of bathtime, this accessory is a must-have. She will be able to bring all of her essentials into the tub without risking water damage, thanks to the handy Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray.

See it!

Get the Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray at Amazon!

Beis The Weekend Travel Bag

Beis bag designed by Shay Mitchell
Nordstrom

There’s one in every friend group. You know, the girlie who is known for spontaneously picking up and deciding to travel for a few days. This celeb-approved weekend bag designed by Shay Mitchell is perfect for her!

See it!

Get the Beis The Weekend Travel Bag for just $108 at Nordstrom!

David Yurman Cable Collectibles Double Heart Necklace

David Yurman necklace at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Give the birthday princess a little sparkle with this heart-shaped necklace from David Yurman. Don’t be surprised if this becomes her new staple accessory!

See it!

Get the David Yurman Cable Collectibles Double Heart Necklace for $375 at Nordstrom!

Little Words Projects Love Beaded Stretch Bracelet

Little Words Project bracelet at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

If the birthday girl prefers more casual jewels, the Little Words Projects Love Beaded Stretch Bracelet is the best bet. It features a positive message hidden in between faceted crystals, imitation pearls and gold-tone accents.

See it!

Get the Little Words Projects Love Beaded Stretch Bracelet for just $40 at Nordstrom!

Therabody Theraface Pro Set

A Theragun product at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

The soon-to-be 34-year-old in your life is probably serious about their skincare routine. The TheraFace Pro Set is an excellent option because it accomplishes several tasks, including reducing tension, relaxing facial muscles and providing muscle care at the deepest level.

See it!

Get the Therabody Theraface Pro Set for $399 at Nordstrom!

HOTOUCH Silk Robe

Silk robe from Amazon
Amazon

Robes are always excellent gift ideas. Whether getting glam for a night out or indulging in a luxurious bath, the birthday girl can throw on this silk robe to relax and feel comfortable.

See it!

Get the Hotouch Silk Robe at Amazon!

Vera Bradley Texas A&M Aggies Front Zip Wristlet

Texas A&M wallet
Nordstrom

Does the birthday girl still have school spirit? If so, pay tribute to her alma mater with this Front Zip Wristlet from Vera Bradley. More schools available!

See it!

Get the Vera Bradley Texas A&M Aggies Front Zip Wristlet for just $50 at Nordstrom!

Pretty Garden Two-Piece Set

PrettyGarden two-piece set
Amazon

No matter how dressed up she gets on the reg, the birthday girl will swoon over this comfy two-piece set. It’s comfortable enough to wear around the house, but cute enough to rock when she’s headed to brunch.

See it!

Get the Pretty Garden Two-Piece Set at Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? See more gift ideas:

Amazon-Gift-Deals-For-Men-Featured-Image

Related: 15 Amazing Amazon Gift Deals for Men to Shop Now — Starting at $12

Gifts-For-Women-In-their-40s

Related: The Absolute Best Gifts for Women in Their 40s

Best-Bathrobes-For-Women-Stock-Photo

Related: The 10 Best Bathrobes for Women

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories