Raise your hand if searching for jeans is one of your biggest shopping struggles. Yep, we second that emotion. Whether we’re browsing in person or online, it quickly becomes a game of 21 Questions. Will they be too long? Wait, will they be too short? Is there any stretch? Most of Us know the path to finding high-quality jeans which are both comfortable and affordable is filled with plenty of trial and error.
Luckily, there’s a budget-friendly find on Amazon which shoppers can’t get enough of, and it’s the Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jeans.
These bestselling jeans aren’t heavy or uncomfortable to wear. They’re comprised of 98% cotton and 2% spandex, so they’re structured but offer slight stretch. This is optimal if you’re looking for everyday denim to wear on the go or dress up for more professional settings. Hello, work wardrobe!
Although black is a fan-favorite shade on Amazon, you can snag these jeans in more than 20 different colors. Plus, it’s ultra size-inclusive, with sizes ranging from 4 Petite to 24 Plus. There are also long and short options which are helpful to consider when evaluating your purchase.
That said, the affordable price tag is one of the biggest draws to these jeans. You can snag the black denim pick on sale for just $12. Yep, you read that correctly. We couldn’t believe it either!
Reviewers are head over heels for the Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jeans, giving them a whopping 81,000 ratings. As if that wasn’t mind-boggling enough, more than 53,00 shoppers left 5-star reviews. One tall shopper raved about the long style because they “fit well” and didn’t leave them wearing “floods,” a.k.a. pants that are just too short. On the other hand, another customer was relieved about the lack of alterations necessary. ” I am 5’1″, and the length covered my ankle, but I will not have to hem them.”
At the end of the day, nearly 100,000 shoppers can’t be wrong. There are so many things to adore about these jeans — they just might become your new fall staple this year!
See it: Get the Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jeans (originally $48) for prices starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2023, but are subject to change.
