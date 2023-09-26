Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Raise your hand if searching for jeans is one of your biggest shopping struggles. Yep, we second that emotion. Whether we’re browsing in person or online, it quickly becomes a game of 21 Questions. Will they be too long? Wait, will they be too short? Is there any stretch? Most of Us know the path to finding high-quality jeans which are both comfortable and affordable is filled with plenty of trial and error.

Luckily, there’s a budget-friendly find on Amazon which shoppers can’t get enough of, and it’s the Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jeans.

Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Classic High Rise Tapered Jean Dreamy denim alert! Gloria Vanderbilt jeans are iconic, and boast the title of the ‘original designer jeans.’ There’s a reason why they’re still relevant in 2023! Pros Unbelievable customer reviews

Remarkably low sale price

Iconic brand known for excellent denim offerings

Comfortable fit Cons Some shoppers wish they had sized down

Others report inconsistencies with material used See it!

Get the Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jeans (originally $48) for prices starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

These bestselling jeans aren’t heavy or uncomfortable to wear. They’re comprised of 98% cotton and 2% spandex, so they’re structured but offer slight stretch. This is optimal if you’re looking for everyday denim to wear on the go or dress up for more professional settings. Hello, work wardrobe!

Although black is a fan-favorite shade on Amazon, you can snag these jeans in more than 20 different colors. Plus, it’s ultra size-inclusive, with sizes ranging from 4 Petite to 24 Plus. There are also long and short options which are helpful to consider when evaluating your purchase.

That said, the affordable price tag is one of the biggest draws to these jeans. You can snag the black denim pick on sale for just $12. Yep, you read that correctly. We couldn’t believe it either!

Reviewers are head over heels for the Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jeans, giving them a whopping 81,000 ratings. As if that wasn’t mind-boggling enough, more than 53,00 shoppers left 5-star reviews. One tall shopper raved about the long style because they “fit well” and didn’t leave them wearing “floods,” a.k.a. pants that are just too short. On the other hand, another customer was relieved about the lack of alterations necessary. ” I am 5’1″, and the length covered my ankle, but I will not have to hem them.”

At the end of the day, nearly 100,000 shoppers can’t be wrong. There are so many things to adore about these jeans — they just might become your new fall staple this year!

See it: Get the Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jeans (originally $48) for prices starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Gloria Vanderbilt here and explore other dreamy denim finds here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Every Sophisticated Fall Fashionista Needs This Cardigan Jacket — 47% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The weather is beginning to call for layers — but what if you’re not quite ready to answer? Even if you own multiple types of jackets, knits and sweatshirts, they’re often not right for the occasion and/or the […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $50 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Amazon Prime Day is making a return in 2023! This time around, it’s going by Prime Big Deal Days — but you can essentially expect the same iconic event: 48 hours of mega-deals for Prime members only! Prime […]

Related: Shoppers Are ‘Shocked’ at the High Quality of This Striped Sweater — Only $40! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If fall had a fan club, I would be the president. Crisp air, changing leaves and cozy knits make me happier than a kid in a candy shop. What can I say? I’m a sucker for sweater weather! […]