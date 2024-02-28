Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a beauty writer, I’m constantly bombarded with new moisturizers and serums that will “transform my skin overnight.” Phrases like this make me roll my eyes — effective skincare takes time and consistency to truly see results, and you’ll typically need to wait six to eight weeks to notice a major difference. That said, every once in a while (I’m talking like, once a year) a fast-acting product will make its way across my desk — and my latest holy grail-worthy discovery has somewhat of a cult following.

Related: 25 Best Face Washes in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If washing your face each morning involves rapidly rubbing a cleanser all over your skin before rinsing it off and moving on to more important things, it could be time to rethink your skincare routine. Cleansing […]

You’ve probably heard of Glow Recipe — the viral K-beauty brand that has cheery packaging and infuses its formulas with fruit extracts. I’ll admit I approach Instagram-worthy skincare products with a bit of skepticism, but after listening to friends and colleagues rave about the line, I wanted to experience the hype for myself. So, I decided to swap out my entire skincare routine with their line for one month — and something very peculiar happened. About two weeks in, people started commenting on how dewy and radiant my skin looked, and by the one-month mark, my skin was the glowiest it has ever been.

I have to mention that I have normal, non-reactive skin. I can apply pretty much any product without experiencing an adverse reaction, but I’ve never experienced such a swift change in luminosity. And there’s one formula in particular that stood out during this experiment: The Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Face Cream.

Get the Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Face Cream for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

I could tell this moisturizer was unique from the first use. The bouncy, whipped texture feels like a cream-gel hybrid, and I expected it to lightly hydrate my skin. However, it rivals the moisture-boosting capabilities of thick, rich creams without clogging pores or feeling heavy, making it suitable for all skin types (including oily!). I’d round out my nighttime skincare routine with this each evening and be met with a glazed donut-like luster that stuck around until the morning.

The plumping formula calls upon the power of antioxidant-rich plums and polyglutamic acid to bind moisture to the skin. This effect can be seen immediately, and with continued use, the moisturizer can gradually diminish fine lines and restore firmness. At 26, my skin is still incredibly youthful. I’m not struggling with saggy skin or wrinkles, but I was surprised when my dermatologist remarked at how bouncy my skin looked — something she had never done before.

Experiencing these benefits in such a short amount of time makes me wonder how my skin will look after three months of consistent use. Will I look like a newborn baby? Only time will tell. I’m happy to report that I barely scratched the surface of this moisturizer in a month of use too, so I can see it lasting for a long time.

Like I said before, patience and consistency are important when crafting a skincare routine. There’s no guarantee that you’ll get the results you’re after in a short period of time, but the Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Face Cream might just kickstart the journey to the best skin of your life — it did for me.

See it: Get the Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Face Cream for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more from Glow Recipe here, and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us