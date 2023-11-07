Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s that time of year again: The time where there simply isn’t enough lip balm in the world to protect my pout from drying out, cracking and bleeding. If this sounds like you, you’re not alone. Colder temperatures outside paired with centralized heating inside can do a number on your mouth, ultimately leading to uncomfortable — and sometimes painful — chapped lips.

Over the years, I’ve tested so many different lip balms, intensive hydrating treatments and overnight masks to combat this issue. Seriously, you name it, I’ve tried it. Nine times out of 10, I get temporary relief before the chapped lips come back with a vengeance. It’s a vicious cycle, yet I’ve finally found something that keeps my lips in pristine condition: The Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Gloss Balm.

Get the Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Gloss Balm for just $26 at Amazon!

I consider this gloss-balm hybrid a three-in-one. Not only does it intensely nourish my pout, it also has an immediate plumping effect and a gorgeous glossy finish. So while it keeps my lips hydrated and protected, it also makes them look juicy and extra kissable. The plush balm manages to do all of this thanks to hydration powerhouses hyaluronic acid and raspberry extract. These two ingredients work together to bind moisture to the skin and prevent it from evaporating (this also enhances the plumping effect, because more hydration can make lips appear fuller!). Additionally, kakadu plum is packed with antioxidants to ward off environmental stressors, like pollution, intense winds and sun damage.

When I apply this gloss-balm, it coats my lips in a soft, cushiony blanket. While it doesn’t feel sticky, I can definitely feel it on my lips. It’s not heavy or unpleasant in the slightest — I’d compare it to Vaseline, but much more luxurious. Some people may prefer a weightless balm, but I enjoy that I can feel it working like a sealant, warding off and preventing any dryness that comes my way.

Instead of getting the urge to reapply throughout the day, this special balm stays perfectly in place. The gloss effect also has major longevity — I can still see a tinge of shine three hours after applying. A little goes a long way, too. I start and end my day with a swipe of this balm, and although I’ve been working through my current tub for about six months, there’s still plenty left.

I’m not so intimidated about the upcoming winter season with this rich balm on hand. Trust me, if you have Plum Plump Gloss Balm in your beauty stash, you’ll be able to kiss chapped lips goodbye for good too!

