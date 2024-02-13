Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you find yourself spending a lot of time out in the sun, you might want to ease up a bit to save your hair. You may not realize it, but UV rays can and will penetrate your hair, as well as the heat, and you’ll be left with damaged strands.

But no one likes having to refrain from doing that. That’s why Sun Bum released its newest product that aims to do something about those very issues. The Sun Bum Revitalizing Protect & Repair Oil is just the thing to keep your locks nice and safe, gorgeous, and shiny even if you spend most of your time at the beach.

This new oil is a super lightweight reparative treatment that you can smooth on your locks any time you need a little help to make sure they don’t go kaput. It’s made with sunflower seed oil, jojoba seed oil, and Abyssinian seed oil to help protect against heat, UV rays, and to make your hair healthier overall.

Get the Revitalizing Protect & Repair Oil for just $17 at Sun Bum!

Just smooth the oil on when you’re out in the sun, only a few drops is enough, and work it through your wet or dry hair, especially the ends. Then enjoy the benefits! You can soak up the sun without worrying about what it’s doing to your mane, and that’s a great feeling.

For anyone who practically lives on the beach or plans to visit often, this hair oil is an absolute must-have. Your hair will look and feel great, you’ll smell delightful, and you won’t have to break the bank. Win win!

