If you buy anything for your wardrobe this year, make it worthwhile basics. Think about it — all Steve Jobs had in his wardrobe while creating world-changing technology were the same basic pieces he wore on repeat. While staple styles do bring your wardrobes simplicity, they don’t have to be boring. Investing in basics makes your wardrobe much easier to pair together. Plus, they’re typically comfortable and will last for the long-term when cared for properly.

So, what exactly makes a good wardrobe basic? Let’s start with the definition of the word “basic,” which according to Oxford Languages, is “forming an essential foundation or starting point; fundamental.” This is exactly what a basic is: a foundational piece in your closet and a starting point in outfit creation. It is not the statement pieces in your closet. It’s the simple, go-to pieces that you can rely on time and time again. It’s usually a neutral (or color you would be comfortable wearing often) and is typically of higher quality so you can rock it for a long time.

Read on for 18 of our favorite finds below — happy shopping!

1. Everyday Essential: A basic white T-shirt is, and I can’t stress this enough, the best wardrobe investment you can make. One of the best places you can go to for reliable basics, this one from Madewell is our favorite — just $19!

2. American Classic: Since sliced bread, there’s nothing more American than a good blue jean. We picked Abercrombie’s High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean for its classic look and size customization options — just $90!

3. Dark Denim: Black denim jeans, like this pair from Good American, can seamlessly transition from being paired with a cardigan at the office to a bodysuit for a night out — was $169, now $118!

4. Closet Staple: Both men and women alike should always keep a classic white button-down like this one from Everlane to team with jeans or a blazer — just$88!

5. One and Done: We already included a white tee, but it’s no less important than having a black tee — shoppers love this one from Skims — just $48!

6. Tip-Top Turtleneck: When a basic is good, we recommend you buy it in all of your favorite colors. This thin-layer turtleneck from Amazon makes that easy, as it comes in 20 colors to choose from — was $30, now $20!

7. Classic Cashmere: There’s no winter you’ll want to go without this classic cashmere sweater from Quince, made of 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere — was $128, now $50!

8. All Day, Every Day: One of the most versatile, pair-with-anything shoes, you’ll want to wear the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers all the time — just $63!

9. Go For Gold: These Pavoi gold hoop earrings have a simple design that will pair with nearly everything, while still elevating your look — just $14!

10. A Must-Have: If you’ve needed to stock up on a good pair of leggings, we suggest you take a look at this seamless pair from Spanx — just $68!

11. Business Casual: You absolutely need a good trouser for the office, and this one from Abercrombie gives you a tailored feel without having to actually go to one. Plus, it comes in almost every color you could dream of — just $90!

12. Seasonal Staple: With a front tie, double breasted design, side pockets and classic feel, you’ll want to grab for this beige trench coat on every rainy day — splurge at $368!

13. Cozy Cardigan: An Amazon bestseller, shoppers say this oversized V-neck cardigan “goes well with so many things” — was $53, now $40!

14. Minimalist Must: With over 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, this slim-fit boatneck top will be a go-to for wearing as an undershirt or solo — was $15, now $14!

15. Perfect Fit: Whether you need an undershirt for keeping warm or something to pair under a cardigan, this tank top from Abercrombie will work great for both — just $29!

16. Linen Love: A catch-all item, these wide-leg linen pants will work for both beach days and work days — just $80!

17. Best Bodysuit: Known for their solid basics, this double-layered strapless bodysuit from Skims acts as both a base layer and shapewear — just $58!

18. Stitched Seamlessly: Made with a notched collar, long silhouette and a button closure, this black blazer is a simple staple that will elevate any outfit — was $75, now $6!

