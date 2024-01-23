Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Some days, a sweater isn’t quite enough, while a sturdy jacket is a little too much. These tricky temperatures usually occur in the spring or fall, but let’s not forget about those rare warmer winter days. As luck would have it, this popular brand on Amazon had the genius idea of mixing the two into one garment to fill the gaps on those in-between weather days. Introducing the Micoson Button Down Fleece Jacket. It’s the perfect mix between a cozy sweater and a warm jacket. Is it a “swacket”? Is it a “coatigan”? It’s unclear, but we’re clearly obsessed!

Both on the inside and out, this sweater jacket is made with a warm and fuzzy fleece material that is soft against the skin and also keeps cold air out. It has a polyester-spandex makeup, so it has a little stretch and will stay durable throughout several washes. To add a little bit more of a stylish touch, the coat’s edging is finished in a simple piping and has an easy button closure. On top of that, it also has pockets with zipper closures for your hands or to put small items in — and offers a high neckline for extra warmth.

Get the Micoson Button Down Fleece Jacket for $42 (originally $51) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Related: Spruce Up Your Wardrobe With This Oversized ‘Gem’ of a Cardigan Sweater We’ve been in chilly season for a few months now; if you’re at the point of boredom with your current cozy wardrobe, you’re not alone! Sometimes a little closet refresh is needed to get through these last couple of months until spring. But who wants to spend money on a heavy-duty sweater only to need […]

Just as this savvy shopper pointed out, it can be worn daily as an extra layer around the house but is even soft enough to wear to bed for added warmth as you sleep. However, the elevated aesthetic makes it capable of being worn out on the town — whether you’re going to the grocery store or to a casual brunch to catch up with friends. It can be hard to snag fashionable finds that are this versatile, but leave it to Amazon to save Us!

“My favorite at home, wear-it-constantly-over-my-nightie,” this happy shopper said. “So comfortable and soft. [I] can fall asleep in as well because [there’s] no heavy or scratchy zipper, just clean simple snaps. [It has] excellent quality [and] washed and dried perfectly . . . I like this style and fit better than similar jackets, great pockets. I would definitely wear this outside too, with a denim skirt or jeans and a t-shirt, great fitting, hangs nice in the back . . . If this ever wears out, I will replace it with exactly the same. [I’ve] got to have it always.”

Related: You’ll Heart This Cozy and Colorful Valentine’s Day Sweater – Just $20! Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and you know what that means. Hearts everywhere you look! If you’re the type of person who likes to wear a literal heart on your sleeve, or maybe even your entire body, you’ll be thrilled to see all the goodies coming out just in time for the holiday. […]

This customer, who’s typically skeptical of buying anything fleece due to shedding, was happy to find out the garment is “so soft, warm and does not shed.” They also appreciate its button closure, since it’s “better [at] keeping the cold out” and is safer while holding a newborn baby since it won’t scratch. Good points all around!

The sweater jacket also comes in over 12 flattering colors and patterns that shoppers “want in every color.” For those who prefer more muted or neutral tones, it comes in khaki, white and black, but if you’re a fashoinista who wants to cut a bold figure, it comes in cheetah print, pink and lilac. Divine!

[I] just love this fleece jacket so much that I bought four more in different colors,” one shopper said. “[It] fits perfectly and is so soft and warm. I will be wearing them all winter.”

Fall, winter and spring days are made more stylish and warm thanks to this perfect mix of a sweater and jacket. Best of all, you can shop it on sale right now on Amazon for $42 (originally $51)!

Get the Micoson Button Down Fleece Jacket for $42 (originally $51) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other favorite sweater jackets on Amazon below: