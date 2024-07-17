Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Are you responsible for whipping up your household’s most delicious meals? Do you love meal prep Sundays? Or are you just learning how to cook your own meals while ditching takeout forever? Those DoorDash fees kill, after all. Whatever the case, you shouldn’t miss out on the chance to snag a set of Gordon Ramsay-approved HexClad pans. They may not help you cook like Gordon, but at the very least he’d be totally cool with you using these pans to prepare dinner. And he might call you “darling” in that super cute way, too. Because you can get them at a discount right now thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal.

You can save a pretty penny on HexClad cookware that can help you fire up some absolutely bomb dishes. The celebrity chef himself uses the HexClad line at home and in the studio, calling them “beautiful pans” and praising them for their hybrid construction that’s up to the task when it comes to high-performing cookware. A combination of stainless steel and nonstick, they’re versatile pieces that look as great as they feel to use. You can nab the 12-inch HexClad frying pan, the same one that Chef Ramsay uses as his go-to cooking companion, for 20% off right now as part of the Prime Day sale event going on now.

Get the HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 12-Inch Fry Pan with Tempered Glass Lid (Originally $199) on sale for just $159 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

This patented HexClad hybrid pan uses tri-ply construction with two layers of stainless steel sandwiching aluminum for a sturdy outward layer. It’s then laser-etched with its signature hexagonal design, which gives it the nonstick surface it’s known for. That makes it as durable as cast iron and as simple to clean as nonstick pans.

You can use your 12-inch pan on any range or stovetop, as it’s resistant to scratches, can be washed in the dishwasher, and it can even go in the oven to cook at temperatures up to 500 degrees – lids included for temperatures up to 400 degrees. So whatever you think you might want to cook, this HexClad pan has you covered.

You can choose from several other pans and skillets that are on sale as well, which all range from 4.5 to 5 stars and thousands of reviews from satisfied customers. Each are heavily discounted just in time for Prime Day, and there are plenty to choose from. So if you’ve been looking for new cookware to replace what’s sitting in your pantry, you’ve found it, and for a great price.

Don’t let this deal turn into a kitchen nightmare. Grab the 12-inch HexClad frying pan for just $159 right now. But don’t wait around too long. Prime Day is only two days long, and you never know when something will sell out.

