Act Fast! The Always Pan 2.0 Just Dropped — And It Will Sell Out

When it comes to chic home buys, our cookware only came into play in 2019. That was when Our Place launched The Always Pan. It just made sense! Not only was the pan an incredibly high-performing multipurpose tool, but it looked so good on the stove — which was especially nice for those of us who don’t have much cabinet space!

Shoppers (including Us) and top celebrities couldn’t get enough of the Always Pan. Selena Gomez even partnered with the brand! But today is a new milestone for Our Place, as the newly-engineered Always Pan 2.0 is here!

Coming in at just $5 more than its predecessor, the Always Pan 2.0 somehow manages to be a major improvement from the pan we already loved so dearly. At first glance, you might not notice a difference. It still has that same sleek, chic look as the original, and it comes in eight beautiful colors. There are a few major changes though!

The most notable difference is that the 2.0 is now oven-safe up to 450 degrees! This turns it from an 8-in-1 tool to a 10-in-1 tool. Your new Always Pan will be able to sauté, sear, bake, braise, steam, fry, boil, roast, strain and serve. Such a great way to save space in your kitchen and to skip washing extra dishes!

Another upgrade is the newer ceramic nonstick coating, which should be even more scratch-resistant. This exclusive coating claims to last 50% longer than other nonstick pans, and it’s toxin-free. It’s mainly comprised of sand derivative, water, and alcohol — no harmful chemicals!

The 2.0 also makes a sustainable move by switching to 100% certified post-consumer recycled aluminum for its body and lid. We already loved how the aluminum led to quick heat-ups, but we love it even more now that it’s eco-friendly. A bonus? According to Kitchn, the colorful coating on the aluminum body also seems to be more durable compared to the 1.0!

Just as with the original, the Always Pan 2.0 still comes with the clever steam-release lid, the metal steamer basket/colander and the wooden spatula spoon that fits perfectly into place on the long stainless steel handle. Still deciding if you’re ready to make the investment? Just remember, your Always Pan 2.0 will come with a 100 day trial — and there’s free shipping. You could even mix and match a set of two and save $50!

