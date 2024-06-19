Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Eyebrow thinning is a common occurrence for many of Us. An overzealous brow-plucking sesh can lead to sparse brows. Genetics and aging can also lead to thinning over time. Brow gels, pomades and pencils are quick fixes to temporarily fill in brows. If you’re looking for a long-term solution, we found a shopper-approved eyebrow serum you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP!

Grande Cosmetics is infamous for its eyelash-enhancing serum. The trusted beauty brand’s GrandeBrow Enhancing Serum is another beloved find. More than 2,000 shoppers snagged it in the past month. Many of them left rave reviews, revealing how the nourishing serum turned skeptical shoppers into believers.

Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Enhancing Serum for just $78 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

This “miracle-working” serum has a nourishing blend of ingredients like hyaluronic acid to condition and nourish lashes. It’s enriched with amino acids to strengthen and fortify brows while vitamin E works to support brow health.

According to Amazon shoppers, this serum is a miracle worker. “For the price, I was hesitant, but even my husband noticed and said the difference this stuff makes,” one five-star reviewer shared. “Miracle working,” they emphasized. “It takes about a month to really tell a difference, but it fills in my eyebrow patches.”

It’s not just shoppers who noticed results from using this serum. Grande Cosmetics hosted a 16-week consumer study with 30 subjects. The results were noteworthy. According to the study, 100% of the subjects saw fuller-looking brows, while 91% saw thicker-looking brows and 94% saw healthier-looking brows. Best of all? Up to 97% of subjects would recommend the serum to a friend.

Whether you’re recovering from a botched eyebrow tweezing or threading sesh or just want to grow thicker, fuller brows, this brow-enhancing serum may be your best bet!

