In today’s beauty landscape, almost nothing is more important than making sure your eyebrows are on fleek. Whether you prefer straight and skinny brows or a natural look, using a brow gel can help lock in your look. We found a healthy and nurturing brow gel that will become one of your new favorite beauty products — and it’s only $22 at Amazon!

The Grande Cosmetics Brow Lamination Gel is an easy, nifty tool that will help give your beauty look a clean finish — seriously! Essentially, this is a peptide-infused gel that shapes, sculpts & sets brows for an instantly fuller & lifted look. Also, it helps condition and nourish the brows for healthier-looking brows, and it can hold your look for 12 hours.

Get the Grande Cosmetics Brow Lamination Gel for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 14, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this gel, you would coat the spoolie brush with a small amount of styling gel. Then, wipe off any excess. Next, brush the styling gel through clean brows for your desired look. After using it, clean the brush with warm water for sanctuary needs.

While reviewing and gushing over this brow gel, a happy Amazon reviewer noted, “This product is amazing. Easy even for a makeup amateur to use, a beautiful result that holds all day. I’ve already recommended it to all my friends!” Another reviewer said, “I love this product and will buy it again. It is quick and easy to use. Lasts all day, and my eyebrows look nicely groomed.”

So, if you’re looking for a way to shape and plaster your brows in place seamlessly, this brow lamination gel could become your new favorite beauty secret!

