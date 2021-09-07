This $26 Volumizing Gel Will Give You Instagram Model-Worthy Brows

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many people call the eyes the windows to the soul, but we could argue that it’s actually your eyebrows. Your eyebrows are a major part of any facial expressions you make, sometimes even revealing feelings you’d rather keep hidden. Take away someone’s eyebrows and you lose a lot. Add volume and texture, however, and suddenly you’re looking like an Instagram model!

They seem small, but styling your eyebrows can really make a huge difference in your overall glam. There are so many ways you can style them too. Most of us can agree, however, that we want them to look full and fierce. We’re ready to leave the skinny 2000s brow in the past. Forever. That’s why we’re keeping one of these brow gels in our makeup bag at all times!

Get the Essential Brow Gel for just $26 at ILIA!

This brow gel has over 200 reviews, and shoppers are calling it a great pick “for people who love natural makeup.” They love the “subtle definition” it provides and how it “doesn’t leave a shiny film” like other brow gels. We’re not trying to look like Barbie dolls here — just like our best, most fantastic selves. Good thing multiple reviewers are also saying the effects of this gel last “all day”!

This volumizing gel is tinted and lightweight, able to be layered for buildable texture. It’s made with clean, natural ingredients and organic botanicals too, including aloe leaf juice, shea butter and sunflower seed oil. Rather than just act as makeup, this gel may also provide nourishment to your eyebrows!

This gel has a creamy texture and claims to provide a soft, flexible hold. If you’re sick of gels feeling like stiff glue or flaking off all day long, then definitely check this product out. It’s clump-resistant too. Here’s a tip, by the way: Finish one brow completely before moving on to the next one to avoid clumping in general!

Another unique thing about this brow gel is its dual-sided brush, which has shorter bristles on one side for more up-close styling. This way you can strategically give your brows depth and volume, all while filling in any small spots that need a little extra love!

To use this gel, always start off with clean, dry brows. Comb through using upward, outward motions, layering on more as necessary. Feel free to use a brow pencil first if you’d like! Easy, right? All that’s left to do is pick your shade. It comes in three, though one is currently sold out, so you’ll want to act fast before the others are out of stock too!

