Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Making a big change to your lifestyle? Maybe you’re trying out keto or going plant-based, or perhaps you simply want to prepare more meals at home rather than ordering takeout night after night. You might even just hate the grocery store or having to spend so much time chopping and measuring ingredients before even turning on the stove.

If you resonated with any of the above, it’s time to try a meal kit. But which one? There are so many options. We’re here to help you narrow it down by telling you about Green Chef — the #1 Meal Kit for Eating Well — and treating you to our exclusive code to help you save big!

Sign up for Green Chef with code 200A360 to save $250 throughout your first five boxes and get free shipping on your first box!

What kind of meal kit delivery service is Green Chef — and what can you expect? Green Chef will ship a box directly to you every week featuring ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes of your choice. You’ll find fresh, organic produce, premium proteins, sustainably-sourced ingredients, pre-made sauces and marinades and more in your box, all pre-measured and largely prepped to take most of the work out of cooking for you. And no grocery shopping!

Each recipe and kit bag in the box is labeled too, making it so easy to find what you need when you’re ready to try one of the chef-crafted meals. There are 32 recipes to choose from every week, by the way, plus over 23 market items to add on!

When you sign up, you’ll choose your delivery options (how many meals you want and number of people you’re feeding), plus your dietary preferences. Preferences include Protein Packed, Keto, Vegetarian, Vegan, Mediterranean, Fast & Fit and Gluten-Free. You can select as many as you’d like! Those recipes will be listed first for you, but you’ll always be able to choose from all available options!

Sign up for Green Chef with code 200A360 to save $250 throughout your first five boxes and get free shipping on your first box!

Most Green Chef meals take about 30 minutes to prepare, and some are even under 25 minutes. You could save so much time overall with Green Chef that you might even be able to take up a whole new hobby — or grab a refreshing afternoon nap! Plus, you’ll love indulging in the delicious meal options like Brown Sugar Sockeye Salmon with Lemon Dijon Sauce or Sriracha-Tamari Tofu Bowls. Yum!

Nearly all Green Chef’s packaging materials are curbside recyclable in most areas in the US . The company also uses plant-based insulation and non-toxic ice packs to keep your food fresh even when you can’t bring your box inside right away. And if you’ll be gone for a week or two, feel free to skip a shipment! You can cancel at any time too at no extra charge — though we have a feeling you’ll want to stick with Green Chef for a long time!

Sign up for Green Chef with code 200A360 to save $250 throughout your first five boxes and get free shipping on your first box!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!