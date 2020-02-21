Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re likely all in agreement that Hailey Baldwin is the queen of off-duty fashion right now. She always looks on point, even when she’s just wearing a simple pair of sweats and a crop top. The beauty of her style lies in its simplicity — making the most casual gear look effortlessly fashion-forward.

Tons of her footwear choices are seriously classic — and also surprisingly affordable! Take, for instance, these Vans that are beloved by the skateboarding community. She loves wearing them when she’s giving us a relaxed fashion moment, and you can get any pair for under $100!

Get the Vans Old Skool sneakers on sale for prices starting at just $39, available from Zappos!

With their definitive design and signature branding, these Vans Old Skool sneakers are a quintessential streetwear shoe. You definitely don’t have to be a skate star to look amazing in these sneakers, as Baldwin expertly demonstrated not too long ago. She was out with her husband Justin Bieber (you may have heard of him) on Valentine’s Day strolling through Beverly Hills. She teamed her black and white kicks with adorable pink ankle socks, some biker shorts and an oversized crewneck sweatshirt. She topped off the look with a pair of large black square sunglasses and some gold hoop earrings, as well as a number of stacked rings.

Get the Vans Old Skool sneakers on sale for prices starting at just $39, available from Zappos!

These Vans represent the epitome of Southern California casual style. They truly embody their old-school namesake and have a totally retro feel. They come in nearly 40 variations, ranging from fun graphic prints to your standard two-color combinations. There are also a couple of monochromatic versions if that’s more suitable to your vibe. Good news: All of the pairs are seriously affordable! Nothing will cost you more than $70, which is a price point we’re seriously all about.

These Vans Old Skools are made of either canvas, suede, leather or a mash-up of any of these materials. These sneakers are incredibly shock-absorbent and have a padded footbed for comfortable wear. They lace up as standard sneakers do and have a low-top profile, making them perfect for the spring and summer. The vulcanized construction gives them a flexible feel, and the signature waffle grip sole is a Vans trademark. If you actually skateboard, the design of the sole is meant to provide you with excellent grip. This feature is amazing for anyone, whether you’re on a board or not — just ask Baldwin!

See it: Get the Vans Old Skool sneakers on sale for prices starting at just $39, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Vans and shop all of the sneakers and athletic shoes available from Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!