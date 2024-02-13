Hailey Bieber Calls This Vitamin C Serum Her ‘Holy Grail Product’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hailey Bieber has made quite the name for herself. While she skyrocketed to fame for being a model (and marrying Justin Bieber), she has carved out her own space to become a successful businesswoman with her viral skincare brand rhode. It’s not uncommon for celebrities with beauty lines to only promote their own creations, but what sets Bieber apart is her drive to share other noteworthy brands that have been a huge part of her skin journey.

Bieber holds one brand in particular near and dear to her heart: BeautyStat. In a YouTube video highlighting Black-owned brands for Black History Month, the mogul highlighted some of her favorite products that have completely transformed her complexion — although out of all the items she mentioned, the Universal C Skin Refiner stands out as the one that she absolutely can’t live without.

“It’s the world’s first serum containing 20% stable and pure vitamin C which was groundbreaking in the skincare industry,” Bieber shares in the clip. “It has changed my skin and it’s one of my holy grail products.” Vitamin C is known to be a finicky ingredient that not only breaks down quickly, but can sometimes be irritating for certain skin types depending on the formulation. This formula, in particular, is meant to be truly universal — every skin type, from oily to dry, and combination to sensitive — can use this to achieve a radiant complexion.

What sets it apart from the hundreds of vitamin C serums on the market is its high potency and gentle formula. The founder and developer Ron Robinson was able to create this with using the purest form of vitamin C, l-ascorbic acid. By creating a unique encapsulated system, the ingredient is combined with soothing squalane and green tea, and slowly releases into the skin for gradual, non-irritating results. With continued use, the multi-tasking serum tightens and brightens skin for a refreshed and rejuvenated complexion.

People of all ages have started using the serum since Bieber sung her praises, and although a bit expensive, Amazon shoppers swear it’s worth the price. “This stuff works. It’s more cream-like, goes on smooth and feels great,” one writes. “Love that there is no fragrance. My skin loves this and I am noticing a difference after a few weeks. My skin appears smoother and brighter. I’ve tried about 5 other vitamin c serums over the past two years and this, and Obagi, are the best I’ve tried. I like this better than Obagi bc it’s fragrance feee. I’d definitely buy this again.”

If you’re looking to attain glowing skin that rivals Bieber’s, the BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner may get you one step closer. I mean, what’s better than using the actual product Bieber swears by? Radiant skin awaits!

