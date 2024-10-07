Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Mom life can be tough — especially this time of year. You’re probably spending so much time figuring out Halloween costumes for your kids that you haven’t even considered dressing up yourself. That’s totally fine, but if you’re itching to get into the Halloween spirit, the good news is that you don’t need a full-fledged costume to do it. Amazon has come to the rescue once again with a bunch of festive and fun mom-themed Halloween tops. Wear any of the 12 picks below to pass out candy or simply embrace the spooky season!

1. Little Monster: When you’re a mom, you tend to spend a lot of time corralling your little monsters. Does that make you a mom-ster? It does if you wear this ghoulish Momster shirt! Choose between nine colors — the orange is currently 20% off!

2. Spooky Era: Taylor Swift isn’t the only one who has had multiple eras! If you don’t plan on dressing up as the pop star this Halloween, lean into your spooky mom era with this fun sweatshirt.

3. Get Your Fix: How could moms survive without caffeine? (Spoiler: we wouldn’t!) Proudly showcase your love of seasonal coffee flavors with this PSL-themed Halloween sweatshirt!

4. Freakin’ Bats: Between black cats, bats and pumpkins, it’s difficult to choose an all-time favorite Halloween mascot. Luckily, UniqueOne includes all three in this spunky sweatshirt, which is so cozy you’ll end up sneakily wearing it year-round.

5. Witchy Vibes: There’s nothing wrong with being a basic witch this time of year. Wear that title proudly with this adorable tee!

6. Keep it Simple: We love a good Halloween top that makes a statement without going overboard, like this cute cobwebb mom t-shirt.

7. More Cute Less Spooky: Halloween T-shirts can be more treat than trick! Just feast your eyes on this sweet, graphic puppy pick.

8. Rock On: This haunting sweatshirt includes a cheeky saying that encapsulates all the feelings of mom life — and it’s cute enough to wear year-round (seriously!).

9. Generational Fashion: Let grandma get in on the Halloween fun with this special sweatshirt designed just for her!

10. Matchy Matchy: What’s better than matching with your little tike? Show the world that your baby is ‘mama’s little pumpkin’ with this cute coordinating shirt set.

11. A Little Magic: If only moms could cast a spell for a few hours of peace and quiet, am I right? You can fool your kids into thinking you possess centuries-old power by wearing this witchy tank top inspired by Hocus Pocus.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

12. The Trendy Pick: Not into the ghoulishness of Halloween? You can still lean into the fall vibes — in a playful and slightly chicer way! — with this cheetah print pumpkin shirt!