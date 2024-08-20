Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We don’t know about you, but here at Us, we’re huge fans of layering with basics to build a foolproof outfit. For Us, it’s all about mixing colors and prints with fabrics and overall styles. It doesn’t have to take much either. Sometimes it’s as simple as rocking a plain white T-shirt.

When it comes it T-shirts, it doesn’t get more classic than Hanes. Right now, the comfort-focused clothing brand marked the Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt down to just $7. The affordable price was more than enough to catch our attention, but the brand’s reputation for quality pieces inspired Us to read around and check out what shoppers had to say about it.

Based on customer reviews, less is more. This affordable find was purchased more than 1,000 times in the past month and boasts over 46,800 ratings. The short-sleeve T-shirt has a casual crewneck design and is made from lightweight and breathable fabric. The airy fabric is perfect for summer days when the weather is a little chilly.

Get the Hanes Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt for just $7 (originally $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you’re not a fan of tight tops, you’ll love this style. It has a roomy silhouette flows against curves instead of hugging them. The durable shirt comes in so many classic shades, including black and white. This durable tee is a closet essential because you can rock it no matter your personal style. Are you an edgy fashionista with a street-style-inspired wardrobe? Pair this top with oversized joggers or cargo pants. Do you love refined, polished looks? Throw a structured cardigan or blazer over the top and style it with flowy Palazzo pants and heels for an elevated look. You can’t go wrong.

Amazon shoppers are so impressed with how durable and comfortable this shirt is. “I’ve purchased and returned many shirts, both from Amazon and from other websites. Enter these shirts and I’m in love,” one five-star shopper shared. “These are good quality, wash up well, and look good for what they are (which is a fantastic basic t-shirt). I replaced all of my non-graphic tees with these,” they continued.

One reviewer said they wished they had come across these shirts earlier. “The quality and feel of this t-shirt are equal to and better than most of the more expensive t-shirts I have purchased over the years,” the reviewer explained. “I read about them in a blog and wish I would have known about them earlier! Great basic T-shirt,” they continued.

There’s nothing like adding a classic staple to your wardrobe that you can style in different ways, especially now that we’re heading into fall. This affordable T-shirt is a versatile find that you can use to elevate your looks or dress them down.

