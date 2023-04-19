Over 30K Shoppers Give This Comfy Wireless Bra Their Show of Support

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Most bras are a pain in our neck… and back… and chest. A necessary evil, underwire undergarments usually do a decent job of providing proper support — but we’re sick of suffering through the day just for some extra shaping. Turns out it’s possible to wear a bra that delivers coverage and comfort at the same time!

This Hanes bra is the perfect balance between seamless and smoothing! With over 30,000 reviews on Amazon, this wildly popular bra also happens to be wireless. But shoppers say that this style is surprisingly supportive given the lack of metal structure, even for larger cup sizes. Finally a soft bra that still gives our boobs a lift!

Keep scrolling to shop this wonder bra from Amazon!

Get the Hanes Women’s Wireless Bra with Cooling, Seamless, Smooth Comfort for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Hanes Women’s Wireless Bra with Cooling, Seamless, Smooth Comfort is truly a game-changer in the undergarments department. Made with Spandex material, this seamless bra features four-way stretch fabric to adapt to your unique shape. There’s also a patented stay-in-place band and unlined cup for wire-free support. The moisture-wicking fabric will keep you cool even on a hot summer day! And the 360-degree smoothing keeps this bra invisible under clothing. Available in nude, black, white and grey!

Get the Hanes Women’s Wireless Bra with Cooling, Seamless, Smooth Comfort for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

We know that everyone has a particular taste when it comes to bras, so we thought we’d share some reviews from real customers so you could get a sense of what to expect. One shopper gushed, “They fit more perfectly and comfortably than any bra I have ever owned in my entire life!!! The straps are so comfortable, just the perfect width. Also, this is truly a seamless bra. As smooth and comfortable as it is, there is perfect support as well. At 59, my boobs are getting a bit droopy, but this bra takes care of that.” Another reviewer reported, “I expected this to just be more of a lounging bra but it’s surprisingly supportive and comfortable! For being a very basic and inexpensive bra, it’s incredibly flattering too. Perfect fit and def going back for more!” And finally, one shopper simply said, “Good bra for anyone who hates to wear one.” Sign Us up!

Your bust deserves the best. So, ditch your padded push-up bra and try this affordable comfort bra from Amazon instead!

See It! Get the Hanes Women’s Wireless Bra with Cooling, Seamless, Smooth Comfort for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Hanes here and explore more bras here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!