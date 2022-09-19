21 Best Bras for DD+ and Larger Cups to Fit Every Need

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The search for the perfect bra is especially discouraging for those of Us with larger bust sizes. We’re talking about DD cups or larger — these sizes need a certain caliber of support so shoppers can feel confident while wearing their undergarments. On top of that, it’s also necessary to find a bra that feels comfortable as well.

Features you may look for are wider straps or side bands that can help with this desired support, but not every bra needs these details to work for a larger cup size. There are tons of different options available for you to shop, and we found all of the best styles that may help you finally end your search for the dream bra below. Keeping reading to check out our master list of supportive bras that will fit your every need!

1. Best T-Shirt Bra

Felina Paramour Marvelous Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra

Shoppers say this is one of the most comfortable underwire bras they have ever worn! For larger busts, the extra support is a must — and the way this bra is designed will make you feel like you’re not wearing a wireless bra at all. It also has thicker sides and a unique back to help everything appear smooth underneath tees and tanks.

Pros

Designed for larger busts

Extensive cup sizing available

Super smoothing

Cons

Sizing may be tricky — be sure to consult the size chart

Available at: Amazon

2. Best Strapless Bra

Deyllo Women’s Strapless Bra Underwire Full Coverage Multiway Bra

Strapless bras are notoriously hard to find if you have a larger chest size, but this one is built different! There are silicone grips on the top and bottom which help prevent it from slipping out of place, and the sides have boning for added support. Shoppers note these features make it a winner!

Pros

No-slip grips

Boning on the sides

Wide size range available

Comes with adjustable straps

Cons

Sizing may be tricky

Available at: Amazon

3. Best Front Closure Bra

Wacoal Women’s Perfect Primer Front Close Underwire Bra

Bras that close in the front are a lot easier to handle — especially if you have a larger bust. Reviewers say this is one of their favorites and the best fitting bra all-around! This style helps create a super smooth back, which can lead to a more comfortable fit which we’re sure you’ll adore.

Pros

Super comfy fit

Extensive size range available

Full coverage

Cons

Hand-wash only

Available at: Amazon

4. Best All-Around Lace Bra

DELIMIRA Women’s Plus Size Full Coverage Underwire Unlined Minimizer Lace Bra

Over 22,000 shoppers have fallen head over heels with this amazingly supportive bra! It has one of the most impressive size ranges, going all the way up to a K-cup — which we don’t see too often. The lining is light and we love that the top half is fully sheer, which lets the full lace design show. It’s stunning against the skin!

Pros

Super wide size range available

Beautiful design

Lightweight breathable feel

Cons

Delicate material — hand-wash to help it last longer

Available at: Amazon

5. Best Bralette

Cosabella Women’s Say Never Curvy Sweetie Bralette

You don’t have to be afraid of wearing bralettes with this one! It’s specifically designed for larger busts to wear the comfy, wireless style with confidence. Make sure you follow the sizing chart to snag the right fit for your cup size.

Pros

Special design for DD-H cups

Comfy, supportive fit

Tons of colors to choose from

Cons

May lose support over time

Hand-wash only

Available at: Amazon

6. Best Lounge Bra

True & Co Women’s True Body Lift Triangle Bra

For relaxing and chilling out at home, this is the ultimate bra to scoop up! You don’t have to deal with annoying and uncomfortable wires, but you will still feel supported with just a touch of lift. The triangle neckline is ideal for V-neck tees, or you can wear it on its own with high-waisted shorts or leggings!

Pros

Super lightweight and comfy design

Removable cups

Adjustable straps

Cons

Low support level

Available at: Amazon

7. Best Contouring Bra

Olga Women’s Plus Size Cloud 9 Underwire Contour Lace Bra

This bra helps to shape the bust beautifully and smooth out the figure from all angles. The support level this bra has is described by reviewers as “excellent,” and it helps that it looks gorgeous as well. We’re obsessed with the lace trimming on the cups and how it extends up to the straps!

Pros

Beautiful design

Ample support

Smoothing sides and back

Cons

Hand-wash only

Available at: Amazon

8. Best Bandeau-Style Bra

Wacoal Women’s Halo Strapless Bra

Most strapless bras have padding that larger busts might not necessarily require, and shoppers say the sheer quality of this one makes it a total winner! It still has underwire for support, but the rest is made from fully unlined sheer lace for the ultimate lightweight fit. Reviewers who say they have struggled to find a strapless bra that stays in place finally fit the jackpot with this one!

Pros

Fully sheer

Supportive and stays in place

Extra breathable

Cons

Hand-wash only

Available at: Amazon

9. Best Minimizing Bra

HSIA Women Minimizer Unlined Underwire Bra

Minimizing bras can be hard to find, as many styles can make your chest feel a little too compressed — and potentially misshapen. That’s not the case with this one! Shoppers report the way this bra is designed helps you lift the bust inward while flattening it a bit, instead of spreading the chest out.

Pros

Beautiful lace with light lining

Lifting design

Fun colors available

Cons

Incredibly delicate

Available at: Amazon

10. Best Racerback Bra

Wacoal Women’s Body by T-Back Bra

The T-back design of this bra makes it perfect for racerback tanks and dresses! It also closes in the front to make the back look extra smooth and sleek underneath clothing, along with the wider sides.

Pros

Super light lining

Comfortable and smoothing fit

Cute mesh detail on the straps

Cons

Hand-wash and dry only

Available at: Amazon

11. Best Side Smoothing Bra

Olga Women’s No Side Effects Underwire Contour Bra

We’ve seen plenty of bras with wider side straps, but this one has some of the best around! They help prevent any awkward bumps or spillage from showing especially if you’re wearing a form-fitting style. Shoppers say this is their absolute favorite bra and compare it to other styles and brands that are far more expensive!

Pros

Affordable price

Seamless, wide side bands

Super supportive

Cons

Only goes up to DD-cup size

Available at: Amazon

12. Best Push-Up Bra

Deyllo Women’s Push Up Lace Bra

Larger bust sizes may want a little bit of extra lift, and this bra can provide the perfect amount! Reviewers specifically pinpoint this bra as the ultimate push-up for larger cup sizes. It has some padding but “not too much.” Instead, this bra creates beautiful shape and cleavage that’s sleek for special occasions and ensembles.

Pros

Light push-up lift

Goes up to DDD-cup size

Plenty of colors available

Affordable

Cons

Sizing may be tricky

Available at: Amazon

13. Best Backless Sticky Bra

NuBra Women’s Feather Lite Bra

While this sticky bra may not offer a ton of support, when you need something to accommodate a backless or low-cut style, it will definitely get the job done!

Pros

Strong adhesive on the interior

Comfortable feel

Versatile

Cons

Low support

May not be wearable after a few months of use

Available at: Amazon

14. Best Balconette Bra

Panache Women’s Envy Balconnet Bra

If you’re in a romantic or feminine mood, a balconette bra like this one is the dreamiest style to wear! It features a captivating sweetheart neckline, and the way that the cups are molded is specifically suited for larger busts. So many shoppers say the lift and support they get from this bra is the absolute best!

Pros

Incredibly comfortable fit

Sheer lace detail

Plenty of color options

Cons

Hand-wash only

Available at: Amazon

15. Best Wireless Bra

wirarpa Women’s Wireless Bra

You don’t have to wear a bra with wires to receive ample amounts of support with this wireless version! The way it’s structured helps your bust feel lifted without any uncomfortable poking from wires. Reviewers say it feels “amazing.” Sold!

Pros

Wire-free design

Supportive

Affordable

Cons

Sizing may be tricky — use the size chart to find your fit

Available at: Amazon

16. Best Cotton Bra

Fruit of the Loom Women’s Cotton Unlined Underwire Bra

Cotton is one of the most breathable materials you can wear, which is why we’re so happy we found a bra made out of this fabric! The unlined cups create a comfortable feel, while the underwires offer a moderate amount of lift for a natural-looking shape.

Pros

Cotton-blend material

Supportive, thick straps

Wide size range available

Cons

Hand-wash only

Available at: Amazon

17. Best Sheer Lace Bra

Smart & Sexy Women’s Plus Size Signature Lace Unlined Underwire Bra

Shoppers are completely enamored with this fully see-through lace bra! While it’s delicate, it still provides lift and support for a beautiful shape that will make larger busts look and feel great.

Pros

Comfortable fit

Beautiful sheer design

Fun color options

Cons

Hand-wash only

Available at: Amazon

18. Best Everyday Bra

Vanity Fair Women’s Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra

This bra is by far the bestselling style from our roundup — and for good reason! It’s designed to help support and shape the bust beautifully and sizing goes up to an H-cup, which is impressive. Shoppers love the comfy feel of this bra, plus it’s available in both an underwire and wire-free style!

Pros

Two styles available

Super supportive

No. 1 bestseller

Cons

Cup shape may appear “pointy”

Available at: Amazon

19. Best Sleep Bra

Shapermint Compression Wirefree High Support Bra

If you prefer wearing a bra while you sleep, this one is a solid match. It offers a super low level of support but gives you some compression, which makes for a more comfortable night’s rest! It’s also great for lounging at home when you don’t need to worry about getting a certain amount of lift from your bra.

Pros

Lightweight feel

Thick sides and straps

Super comfortable

Cons

Low support

Available at: Amazon

20. Best Date Night Bra

frugue Women’s Minimizer Sheer Lace Plus Size Unlined Bra

Get into the romantic mood for a date night by rocking this absolutely gorgeous bra! Most of the cup is lined but the top third is fully sheer, which shows off the floral lace in its full glory. That detail also helps the bra look seamless underneath form-fitting garments — a major plus.

Pros

Sheer lace detail

Cup size goes up to F

Great colors available

Cons

Lower level of support

Available at: Amazon

21. Best Sports Bra

Under Armour Women’s Armour High Crossback Zip Bra

This bra zips in the front and offers superior compression so you’re supported during your most intense workouts. It also has shaping cups that are built-in which adds to its support levels, so you’re not bouncing around all over the place while breaking a sweat!

Pros

Detailed sizing

Compression support

Zip-front design

Cons

Some sizes may be unavailable

Available at: Amazon

