Heidi Klum Nailed Edgy Style in These Chunky Dr. Martens Boots

When you travel or visit a new place, sometimes you dress to fit your surroundings. You don’t have to completely change your wardrobe, it’s just always fun to channel the vibes of wherever you may be.

Heidi Klum did exactly that on a recent trip to her native Germany. The capital city of Berlin has a very specific and minimalist style — it’s grungy and polished at the same time. The Making the Cut star fit right in with that aesthetic as she hit the town in these chunky Dr. Martens boots!

Get the Dr. Martens Sinclair Quad Retro with free shipping for $200, available from Zappos!



The former Victoria’s Secret Angel spent the day shopping in Berlin clad in an all-black look (including a protective face mask), which was rounded off with these Dr. Martens boots. They’re a fresh take on the brand’s classic combat boots which have been wildly popular for decades. While we’ve seen this chunky platform in the past, what sets these boots apart is their interesting closure!

Instead of the traditional lace-up style, these boots have a zipper in the front where the tongue usually is. There’s still some lace-up detailing in the grommets, but no functional laces running across the upper portion. As a lot of shoppers are proven fans of the platform version, these boots are an excellent way to upgrade the look even more!

Let’s get one thing straight: Dr. Martens are notoriously hard boots to break in. It’s a known fact, but we can safely assure you that they will end up being some of the comfortable footwear on your shoe rack. You will want to wear them every day — not just because of how soft they will become, but because of their impressive versatility.

These boots truly go with any ensemble — from flirty romantic dresses to edgy ripped jeans. They effortlessly add punk flair to whatever outfit you pair them with, and clashing different styles is a lot easier with boots like these Dr. Martens. Not only are they instantly iconic, they have the Heidi Klum seal of approval. It’s officially time to strut like a supermodel!

