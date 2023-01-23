15 of the Best Hemp Skincare Products for a Glowing Complexion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If your skin just never seems to be happy, adding some hemp seed oil (a.k.a. hemp oil) into your beauty routine could be a big game-changer. But what is it exactly, and what does it do?
Hemp oil comes from the cannabis plant, but it’s not the same as CBD. In fact, it contains CBD. “Hemp seed oil is comprised of a wide variety of different compounds, with CBD being just a tiny part,” a medically-reviewed article from Very Well Health explains regarding the non-psychoactive ingredient. So what are the potential skincare benefits? Hemp oil is known to be moisturizing, protective against signs of aging, anti-inflammatory and maybe even antibacterial. It’s a popular pick for conditions like acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea and even skin cancer, though you can use it simply to maintain a happy, glowing complexion as well!
Shop 15 of our favorite skincare products featuring hemp seed oil on Amazon below!
Herbivore Botanicals Emerald Deep Moisture Glow Oil
Pros:
- Non-comedogenic
- Contains squalane for moisture
FIOR Clarifying Cleanser
Pros:
- Enriched with antioxidants, essential fatty acids and botanical oils
- Vegan and cruelty-free
Azure Hemp Oil & Hyaluronic Acid Nourishing Facial Sheet Mask, 5-Pack
Pros:
- Features hyaluronic acid, collagen and vitamin C
- No parabens, phthalates or GMOs
Verdermis Moisturizing Hemp Cream
Pros:
- Can use day and night
- Features hyaluronic acid, collagen, omega 3, 6 and peptides
Burt’s Bees Cooling Face Scrub for Men
Pros:
- Aloe works alongside hemp oil to soothe skin
- 99% natural origin ingredients
MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Primer
Pros:
- Skincare and makeup pick in one
- Contains blue agave extract to lock in makeup
Uncle Bud’s Organic Hemp Oil Rose Gold Face Mask, 6-Pack
- Moroccan rosewater may moisturize and calm complexion
- Mandarin floral scent
FaceTory Leaf Drops Clarity Serum
- Hybrid formula contains oil and essence
- A nice choice for acne-prone skin
Alba Botanica Hemp Balancing Toner
- Dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic
- Plant-based and cruelty-free
Biotulin eyeMatrix Lifting Concentrate
Pros:
- May target dark circles, wrinkles and sagging skin
- Easy-apply tube
Mesohemp Hemp Seed Oil Face Mask, 5-Pack
Pros:
- Eco-friendly bamboo sheet
- Features allantoin, niacinamide and adenosine
Hair Bears Collagen Gummies With Organic Hemp
Pros:
- May benefit skin, hair and nails
- Delicious!
Azure Hemp & Aloe Nourishing Facial Serum
Pros:
- 100% organic hemp seed oil
- Features collagen, aloe vera, vitamin B5 and vitamin B3
Merci Handy Face Moisturizer
Pros:
- Free of silicones, mineral oils, parabens
- Lightweight gel texture
Freeman Canadian Hemp Seed Clay Mask
Pros:
- Great choice for oily skin
- Under $10
Looking for more? Explore other skincare finds here and don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!
