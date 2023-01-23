15 of the Best Hemp Skincare Products for a Glowing Complexion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If your skin just never seems to be happy, adding some hemp seed oil (a.k.a. hemp oil) into your beauty routine could be a big game-changer. But what is it exactly, and what does it do?

Hemp oil comes from the cannabis plant, but it’s not the same as CBD. In fact, it contains CBD. “Hemp seed oil is comprised of a wide variety of different compounds, with CBD being just a tiny part,” a medically-reviewed article from Very Well Health explains regarding the non-psychoactive ingredient. So what are the potential skincare benefits? Hemp oil is known to be moisturizing, protective against signs of aging, anti-inflammatory and maybe even antibacterial. It’s a popular pick for conditions like acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea and even skin cancer, though you can use it simply to maintain a happy, glowing complexion as well!

Shop 15 of our favorite skincare products featuring hemp seed oil on Amazon below!

Herbivore Botanicals Emerald Deep Moisture Glow Oil

Pros:

Non-comedogenic

Contains squalane for moisture

$48.00 See it!

FIOR Clarifying Cleanser

Pros:

Enriched with antioxidants, essential fatty acids and botanical oils

Vegan and cruelty-free

$19.00 See it!

Azure Hemp Oil & Hyaluronic Acid Nourishing Facial Sheet Mask, 5-Pack

Pros:

Features hyaluronic acid, collagen and vitamin C

No parabens, phthalates or GMOs

$13.00 See it!

Verdermis Moisturizing Hemp Cream

Pros:

Can use day and night

Features hyaluronic acid, collagen, omega 3, 6 and peptides

$40.00 See it!

Burt’s Bees Cooling Face Scrub for Men

Pros:

Aloe works alongside hemp oil to soothe skin

99% natural origin ingredients

$8.00 See it!

MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Primer

Pros:

Skincare and makeup pick in one

Contains blue agave extract to lock in makeup

Was $46 On Sale: $36 You Save 22% See it!

Uncle Bud’s Organic Hemp Oil Rose Gold Face Mask, 6-Pack

Moroccan rosewater may moisturize and calm complexion

Mandarin floral scent

$19.00 See it!

FaceTory Leaf Drops Clarity Serum

Hybrid formula contains oil and essence

A nice choice for acne-prone skin

Was $23 On Sale: $20 You Save 13% See it!

Alba Botanica Hemp Balancing Toner

Dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic

Plant-based and cruelty-free

$10.00 See it!

Biotulin eyeMatrix Lifting Concentrate

Pros:

May target dark circles, wrinkles and sagging skin

Easy-apply tube

$55.00 See it!

Mesohemp Hemp Seed Oil Face Mask, 5-Pack

Pros:

Eco-friendly bamboo sheet

Features allantoin, niacinamide and adenosine

$12.00 See it!

Hair Bears Collagen Gummies With Organic Hemp

Pros:

May benefit skin, hair and nails

Delicious!

$30.00 See it!

Azure Hemp & Aloe Nourishing Facial Serum

Pros:

100% organic hemp seed oil

Features collagen, aloe vera, vitamin B5 and vitamin B3

$13.00 See it!

Merci Handy Face Moisturizer

Pros:

Free of silicones, mineral oils, parabens

Lightweight gel texture

$20.00 See it!

Freeman Canadian Hemp Seed Clay Mask

Pros:

Great choice for oily skin

Under $10

$7.00 See it

