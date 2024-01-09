Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Getting on an airplane? You’ll want to make sure you’re wearing the most comfortable thing possible, especially if you’re headed out on a long flight. You probably already thought ahead when you had to go through security to get to the plane in the first place, because of the whole taking off your shoes rigmarole.

What you need when you’ve got a few hours sitting in an uncomfortable airplane seat ahead of you is a go-to lounge set. A sweatsuit. A tracksuit. Something to put you at ease and keep you comfortable while waiting to arrive at your destination. And we’ve found one that everyone seems to absolutely love.

Here’s the great news. You think it’ll cost an arm and a leg? Definitely not. You can get it for less than lunch at the airport terminal when you land, in fact, right now at Amazon!

Get the Herseas 2-Piece Sweatsuit for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Herseas 2-Piece Sweatsuit is a is an absolutely gorgeous sweatsuit made from polyester, cotton, and elastane to give you a comfortable, stretchy plane “uniform”. It comes with a double zip hoodie on top with elastic sleeves and waist, and loose fit sweapants with an adjustable drawstring to make sure you’re as snatched as possible while relaxing and getting cozy. You’ll feel like you’re heading to the spa but look polished enough to walk around town.

The 2-piece suit can be worn all throughout the year, too. It’s extremely lightweight and comfortable, and can keep you warm during the winter and cozy when the summer nights start to get chilly. Plus, it comes in nine different colors and a range of sizes to accommodate most wearers. And here’s the part you won’t believe. This perfect airport lounge set is just $29 right now!

So many sweatsuits are much higher-priced than this affordable option. And if you’re planning on traveling a lot, you can get multiple sets right now to pack and put away for the airport and beyond!

Buyers have called this set a “game changer,” insisting they’ve “set the bar” for this kind of lounge set, writing “WOW!!!! This is my second set and haven’t worn the first one yet!! Ordered in white and after arrival, I was so excited I ordered the light gray.”

Another called them “cute and comfy,” adding “Like this stylish, but super comfortable jogger. Love the versatility, and the two zippers, love the pockets, love the color. Runs true to size! I’m a size 6 (sometimes an 8 and I ordered a medium). Don’t think you will be disappointed.”

