Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although sometimes fashion is about the look of a garment, sometimes it’s more about functionality! Whether it’s a durable puffer jacket to withstand raging winds or a good pair of leggings that can do it all, a good piece of fashion becomes a utility — seriously! I love an easy shoe that allows for me to wear many of the things I already own in my closet without much struggle or finesse! We found a versatile pair of slip-on shoes that have the potential to become a closet staple for you this upcoming spring and summer — it’s never too early to prepare — and they’re on sale at Amazon!

Related: 10 Lightweight Slip-On Shoes to Throw in Your Bag for Long Nights To avoid wearing your heels all night long, throw a pair of these lightweight shoes in your purse to save for later — details

The Hey Dude Womens Wendy Chambray Shoes are a comfortable and lightweight slip-on footwear option that you can wear with practically anything. Hey Dude uses vegan-friendly materials for their range of footwear for both men and women, and they’re machine washable in cold water only — for the most part! This silhouette comes in 15 colors, and each shoe weighs around five ounces — living up to its practically weightless reputation. The brand also employs a round-toe design that’s flexible enough to handle anything!

The Wendy comes with a removable memory foam cushioned insole, which provides maximum comfort and reduces sweating and odors. Also, there are elastic shoestrings that make the shoe not so restrictive and much more comfy!

Get the Hey Dude Womens Wendy Chambray Shoes for $31 (was $55) at Amazon!

Although these shoes don’t have the trendiest appearance, they are a tried and true staple for many of the Amazon reviewers who purchased them! When styling them, you can either pair them with your favorite type of athleisure for a functional look or wear them with khakis and a cardigan for a business casual office day — the options are unlimited!

About these lightweight and easy shoes, one Amazon reviewer said, “Love these shoes! The fit, the feel, the look. I was so happy with this as the first pair that I bought another and am now shopping around for a pair for my husband. I wore these on a trip to Germany. They are an incredibly comfortable walking shoe for the airport and a walking town and work great for security checks where shoe removal is a requirement. I cannot recommend these enough!”

One happy Amazon reviewer added, “These are lightweight, easy, comfortable, and have enough support for my high arches. I’m so happy I purchased these and plan to buy more! Mine have washed several times and lasted five months of almost daily wear! They even have enough support and comfort for very long walks, and I am accustomed to paying much more for supportive shoes. I highly recommend both the shoe and the seller.”

If you’re looking for a breezy and versatile pair of shoes for the upcoming spring and summer seasons, these shoes from Hey Dude may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the Hey Dude Womens Wendy Chambray Shoes for $31 (was $55) at Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? See more from Hey Dude here, and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!