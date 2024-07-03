Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hilary Duff isn’t shy about sharing her family or business secrets online. When we learned that the actress and mother uses Perricone MD skincare products, we had to stock up. Right now, you can head to Nordstrom and pick up this multi-use tinted moisturizer from the brand, which is 40% off, making it only $47!

The Perricone MD High Potency Classics Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 is a multitasking cream that hydrates, protects and adds light coverage to the skin. It’s packed with alpha lipoic acid, which helps to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. The formula is also packed with a mineral-based titanium dioxide sunscreen that deflects aging and damaging UVA rays.

Aside from repairing and protecting skin, the tinted moisturizer also adds a luminous glow and light coverage, making it perfect to wear alone or under other makeup products.

Like Duff, shoppers also rave about Perricone MD skincare.

“This is the first time I have used this product, although I have been using Perricone products for five or six years,” a Nordstrom reviewer wrote. “I like the luminous glow and the fact that it has SPF, firming and moisturizing all in one product. And for summer, there would be no need for me to wear makeup, just this.”

Shoppers also love wearing the moisturizer without any makeup. “I can wear this without additional makeup,” another shared. “It goes on beautifully and moisturizes without feeling tacky, and my skin loves it. The condition of my skin feels better and looks better. Never any breakouts and it works great on my olive complexion.”

A final shopper wrote: “After about one week, I began to notice an improvement in the fine lines on my forehead and between my brows. I also began to receive compliments on my skin whenever my friends saw me without makeup.”

The Nordstrom beauty sale section is constantly changing, so don’t hesitate to stock your beauty cabinet with this tinted moisturizer while it’s 40% off!

Get the Perricone MD High Potency Classics Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 (originally $79) for $47 at Nordstrom!

