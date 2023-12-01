5 Unbelievable Shapewear Finds From HoneyLove

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: Shapewear is a clutch accessory. You can find pieces to provide tummy control for dresses. Meanwhile, bodysuits are great options to upgrade support when you’re wearing a glamorous gown with a plunging neckline. Plus, sleek undergarments with seamless thong bottoms prevent panty lines from peeking through your favorite pants and skirts.

Related: 10 Best Shapewear Picks for Every Style of Dress Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shapewear is the unsung hero of undergarments. Bras visibly lift our chest, giving Us extra curves and cleavage when we’re feeling spicy. Lacy panties are our sexy little secret, unless we choose to show them off to a […]

If you’re on the hunt for quality shapewear that provides support, get familiar with Honeylove. The trusted shapewear brand is known for delivering viral products which don’t roll down or lose structure. They also provide inclusive sizing from XS to 3XL. These smoothing and shaping pieces are perfect for everything from casual ensembles to formal gowns. Read on for the shapewear scoop!

Boldness Tank

This underwire-free tank features 360-degree boning and Honeylove’s highest compress to provide maximum sculpting and a supportive lift without underwire.

EverReady Pant

These aren’t your average pants. They feature tweed pond fabric which delivers an elevated look, but they feature interior shaping panels to sculpt and smooth the tummy, hips and butt.

WaistHero Cincher

Get ready to cinch your waist in this high-compression shaper. It features flexible boning that makes taking it off and on a breeze!

SuperPower Thong

Raise your hand if you’ve ever worn high-waist shapewear only for it to roll down as soon as you sit down. Say goodbye to those days when you check out Honeylove’s SuperPower Thong. Along with delivering high compression to sculpt the midsection, it comes equipped with flexible boning to prevent it from rolling down, and a thong bottom to eliminate panty lines.

Low-Back Bodysuit

You’ll want to pull this bodysuit out whenever a special occasion calls for a gown with a plunging back. This short-style bodysuit features all-over smoothing and an underwire-free bra.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Cyber Deals: Extended! Shop Savings Up to 68% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cyber Monday may be over, but the spirit of it is still alive! Many brands have extended their Cyber Monday deals through today, just in case we realized we missed something yesterday during all of the madness. Shop […]