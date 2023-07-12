Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 may be winding down, but there’s still time to take advantage of the final hours and save big on some seriously noteworthy items. You’re likely already ticking through your wish list, so let Us highlight deals you may have missed! Although we always adore fashion and beauty finds, we can’t forget about our sanctuaries.

July is the most sweltering month of the year, and there is a plethora of pollen outside. This, along with other particles, may have a negative impact on our health in the long run. In order to combat this pesky problem, we’re looking into alternatives to keep our lungs clear and boost our overall health in the process. The immediately solution? To invest in a high-quality air purifier. And just like that, the wildly popular Honeywell Air Purifier is currently 47% off!

Get the Honeywell Air Purifier (originally $155) for just $82 at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, Wednesday, July 12, but are subject to change.

Compared to the original price, you’re saving a whopping $73 — a major difference! This air purifier will fit in any medium room and features a HEPA filter and four cleaning settings to capture airborne particles, dust, pollen and smoke. Additionally, the Honeywell has three timer settings, offers white noise and reduces odors and VOCs to leave your room smelling fresh and fabulous. We’re obsessed!

If you live relatively close to wildfires (which many of Us do these days), this air purifier will remove the harmful particles from the air. With its sleek design, this piece won’t take away from your home decor. Plus, it’s been awarded an ENERGY STAR label by the U.S. EPA for meeting strict energy guidelines. Blessed with a particularly spacious home? You can get an extra large size for $150 and save $120 — or a medium option for $140 and save $80.

After testing out several air purifiers, over 24,000 shoppers have given this trending pick five stars. Reviewers rave that this purifier has “the best and quietest air filter,” which clearly does its job removing particles. Many also adore how the device does a great job “circulating air in the room,” and “pulling dust out of the air,” which results in less cleaning for them.

Not convinced yet? Many homeowners who purchased the air purifier shared that this device “got rid of the smell” of mold, mildew and cigarette smoke within their homes. At this price, you’re saving big bucks and protecting your family at the same time. Prime Day is ending soon, so don’t sleep on this air purifier!

