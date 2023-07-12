Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

By now, you’re aware that Amazon Prime Day is here. Naturally, we’re stocking up on the best beauty products around. While the two-day sale kicked off yesterday, there’s still plenty to browse, and we’ve got you covered if sorting through sales isn’t your thing.

When it comes to anything beauty-related, Miranda Kerr is always a go-to source of inspiration for Us. Whenever we hear her raving about an item, we instantly take notes, as she routinely recommends the best products for skin, hair and nails.

Right now, one of the supermodel’s favorite hair essentials, Klorane Dry Shampoo, is 30% off its original price for Prime Day. A few years back, the entrepreneur shared with Grazia how she can’t live without it. “It’s great for in between washes and to give lift and volume,” she said. We took a deep dive on this dry shampoo, and, as it turns out, it’s as good as Kerr claims — offering a slew of haute hair benefits.

The Klorane Dry Shampoo is infused with oat milk to thoroughly cleanse your hair and scalp. The dry shampoo also boasts natural ingredients like corn and rice starch to strengthen your locks, leaving your mane with full volume. The KORA Organics founder also spotlighted the styling product on an Amazon Live Show, sharing her summer beauty routine.

“My hair is actually quite fine, so even after I wash my hair, I need something to add extra texture,” she explained in the broadcast. She also showed her fans exactly how she applies the dry shampoo on her roots to give it a boost — saying she hasn’t found a product which delivers comparable results.

While Kerr’s word is enough for Us, others have taken notice of this popular product. In fact, January Jones is said to be a fan — and 4,900 shoppers have given this dry shampoo five stars on Amazon. Many raved that the elixir “works like a charm,” transforming their hair into “cat-walk-ready masterpieces.” Pro-tip: Beauty connoisseurs who swear by the stuff recommend people shake the bottle gently and spray directly onto your roots. They also love how this product doesn’t leave a powdery residue or excessive buildup, allowing the crown to appear “full and healthy looking.”

Voluminous hair without the hassle? Kerr knows the drill, and we’re obsessed. Add to cart while the deal is still in effect!

See it: Get the Klorane Dry Shampoo (originally $20) for just $14 at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

