Amazon Prime Day is the best time to fill up your wardrobe with fashion picks you might normally leave out of your shopping cart due to price. Deals are all around — including on influencer-designed pieces! (See live updates on more Prime Day deals here!)
Amazon’s The Drop often collaborates with stylish content creators, both to design pieces and to feature pieces influencers love. Many of those exclusive pieces are marked down for Prime Day. Shop the best of the best below!
Tops
- Our Absolute Favorite: 62% off The Drop Oriole Cutout Long-Sleeve Top by @byaimeekelly
- 45% off The Drop Multicolor-Print Cutout Crop Shirt by @yayisvc
- 20% off the The Drop Women’s Diza Crochet Bralette (@ronnykobo favorite!)
- 56% off The Drop Women’s Natasha Gauze Cropped Tie-Front Puff Sleeve Top (@takkunda favorite!)
- 46% off The Drop Snow White Side Lace-up Bodysuit X @Jennylinnnn
Dresses
- Our Absolute Favorite: 62% off The Drop Blue Button Down Shirt Dress by @victoriouslogan
- 59% off The Drop Women’s Capers Side Lace-Up Maxi Dress by @amazonthedrop and @Jennylinnnn
- 30% off The Drop April One-Shoulder Cutout Tiered Midi Dress (@nisshee_stylealbum favorite!)
- 20% off The Drop Women’s Shelly Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress (@withloveleena favorite!)
- 20% off The Drop Ashley Asymmetrical Slip Dress (@ririrealness favorite!)
Bottoms
- Our Absolute Favorite: 55% off The Drop Hot Pink Cargo Pant @yayisvc
- 20% off The Drop Jada High Waist Loose-Fit Short (@kristinazias favorite!)
- 20% off The Drop Aiden Vegan Leather A-Line Mini Skirt (@kelclight favorite!)
- 20% off The Drop Kasen Wide-Leg Slit Denim (@carolinecrawfordpatterson favorite!)
Shoes
- Our Absolute Favorite: 30% off The Drop Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal (@navik4ur favorite!)
- 20% off The Drop Fia Woven Platform Sandal (@signedblake favorite!)
- 30% off The Drop Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal (@thenewyorknest favorite!)
- 60% off The Drop Pattie Block-Heeled Mule Sandal (@thenewyorknest favorite!)
Accessories
- Our Absolute Favorite: 20% off The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag (@mscrisssy favorite!)
- 20% off The Drop Anusha Rhinestone Twisted Handle Shoulder Bag (@jennylinnnn favorite!)
- 20% off The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag (ivanka.dekoning favorite!)
Looking for something else? Explore more deals from The Drop here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s other Prime Day deals here!
