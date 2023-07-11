Cancel OK
21 Best Air Purifier and Vacuum Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2023 — Up to 77% Off

By
vacuum and air purifier deals Amazon Prime Day
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon Prime Day is finally here! Cancel your meetings and clear your schedules because this summer savings event means business.

We’re especially excited about air purifiers and vacuums going on sale! Our allergies are always a problem, but no amount of dusting or decongestants seems to do the trick. It’s time to take matters into our own hands with cleaning tools that can really get the job done.

Air purifiers and vacuums tend to cost a pretty penny, but we found 21 options that have been majorly marked down for Amazon Prime Day! Now you can score these budget-friendly essentials so you can breathe easy for once. Keep scrolling to shop these game-changing gadgets before they sell out!

Shark NV3652 Navigator Upright Vacuum

Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX, Heater & Fan, HEPA Filter, 1000 Sq Ft, Oscillating, Large Rooms, Kitchens, Captures 99.98% of Particles for Clean Air, Dust, Smoke & Allergens, White
Shark
Was $450On Sale: $250You Save 44%
See It!

Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum

Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, Bagless, Row-by-Row Cleaning, Perfect for Pet Hair, Compatible with Alexa, Wi-Fi, Gray, 30 Day Capacity
Shark
Was $500On Sale: $247You Save 51%
See It!

Shark HP201 Clean Sense Air Purifier

Shark HP201 Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX for Home, Allergies, HEPA Filter, 1000 Sq Ft, Large Room,  Kitchen, Captures 99.98% of Particles, Pollutants, Dust, Smoke, Allergens & Cooking Smells, White
Shark
Was $330On Sale: $190You Save 42%
See It!

Shark ZU503AMZ Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

Shark ZU503AMZ Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll, HEPA Filter, Swivel Steering, Upholstery Tool & Pet Crevice Tool, Perfect for Pets & Multi-Surface Cleaning, Teal
Shark
Was $230On Sale: $159You Save 31%
See It!

Shark HE402AMZ Air Purifier

Shark HE402AMZ Air Purifier 4 True HEPA with Microban Protection Cleans up to 1000 Sq. Ft., Captures 99.98% of particles, allergens, smoke, odors to 0.1–0.2 microns, Advanced Odor Lock, 4 Fan, Grey
Shark
Was $350On Sale: $198You Save 43%
See It!

Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum Self-Cleaning Brusholl, PowerFins, Crevice Tool, Dusting Brush, Pet Multi-Tool & Anti-Allergen Dusting Brush, 50min Runtime, Blue
Shark
Was $350On Sale: $240You Save 31%
See It!

Shark HP102PETBL Clean Sense Air Purifier

Shark HP102PETBL Clean Sense Air Purifier for Home, Allergies, Pet Hair, HEPA Filter, 500 Sq Ft Small Room, Bedroom, Captures 99.98% of Particles, Pet Dander, Fur, Allergens & Odor, Portable, Midnight
Shark
Was $240On Sale: $130You Save 46%
See It!

Shark CH964AMZ 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum

Shark CH964AMZ 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System, Ultra-Lightweight and Portable for Car and Home, Washable Filter, XL Dust Cup, Crevice Tool & Scrubbing Brush, Blue
Shark
Was $150On Sale: $100You Save 33%
See It!

MOOKA Air Purifier for Home

MOOKA Air Purifiers for Home Large Room up to 1076ft², H13 True HEPA Air Filter Cleaner, Odor Eliminator, Remove Smoke Dust Pollen Pet Dander, Night Light(Available for California)
MOOKA
Was $130On Sale: $60You Save 54%
See It!

Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Vacuum Cleaner

Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, HEPA Media Filtration, For Carpet and Hard Floor, UH74220PC, Black
Hoover
Was $210On Sale: $147You Save 30%
See It!

AROEVE Air Purifier for Large Room

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room Up to 1095 Sq Ft Coverage with Air Quality Sensors H13 True HEPA Filter with Auto Function for Home, Bedroom, MK04- White
AROEVE
Was $160On Sale: $97You Save 39%
See It!

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum, Lightweight, Automatic Cord Rewind, Tangle-Free Brush Roll, Headlights, Powerful Pet Hair Pickup, SmartSeal Allergen System, Blue, 27909
Bissell
Was $279On Sale: $167You Save 40%
See It!

AROEVE Air Purifier for Bedroom

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Bedroom HEPA Air Purifier With Aromatherapy Function For Pet Smoke Pollen Dander Hair Smell 20dB Air Cleaner For Bedroom Office Living Room Kitchen, MK06- White
AROEVE
Was $60On Sale: $38You Save 37%
See It!

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging, Roomba 694
iRobot
Was $275On Sale: $200You Save 27%
See It!

MORENTO Room Air Purifier

Air Purifiers for Bedroom, MORENTO Room Air Purifier HEPA Filter for Smoke, Allergies, Pet Dander Odor with Fragrance Sponge, Small Air Purifier with Sleep Mode, HY1800, White
MORENTO
Was $60On Sale: $30You Save 50%
See It!

Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum

Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum, Lightweight at 1.4 Pounds with Powerful Suction, Charging Dock, Single Touch Empty and Detachable Dust Cup,Graphite
Shark
Was $130On Sale: $83You Save 36%
See It!

Welov Air Purifier for Pets Allergy

Air Purifiers for Home Large Room: Welov Air Purifiers for Pets Allergy, 1077 Sq Ft Coverage, Auto Mode, Removes 99.97% of Pet Hair Dander Pollen Smoke Dust Odor, 23dB Air Purifiers for Bedroom, P200S
WELOV
Was $230On Sale: $140You Save 39%
See It!

whall Handheld Vacuum Cordless

whall Handheld Vacuum Cordless, Wet Dry Hand Vacuum Cleaner, 8500 PA Hand Vacuum Cordless Rechargeable, Portable Vacuum with LED Light, Mini Car Vacuum Cordless for Office Car and Home Cleaning
whall
Was $200On Sale: $46You Save 77%
See It!

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA, PlasmaWave and Odor Reducing Washable AOC Carbon Filter Medium , Charcoal Gray
WINIX
Was $250On Sale: $117You Save 53%
See It!

3 in 1 Mopping Robotic Vacuum with Schedule

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, 3 in 1 Mopping Robotic Vacuum with Schedule, App/Bluetooth/Alexa, 1600Pa Max Suction, Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Slim, Ideal for Hard Floor, Pet Hair, Carpet
XIEBro
Was $710On Sale: $178You Save 75%
See It!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!